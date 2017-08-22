Samsung highlights the Galaxy S8’s unique features in three new videos

With just hours left until the Galaxy Note 8 reveal event in New York City begins on Wednesday, Samsung has shared three new videos on YouTube showcasing a few of the unique features of the Galaxy S8. With Bixby now available in over 200 countries, Bixby Vision stars in one of the videos, while two interesting camera features take center stage in the other two videos.

Bixby didn’t exactly receive the warmest of welcomes when it finally arrived in the US last month, but Samsung is all in on this new virtual assistant. Therefore, it’s not all that surprising that Bixby is featured prominently in the first of three videos. Samsung specifically highlights Bixby Vision, which can identify products, landmarks and more. All you have to do it point the camera at them:

Up next is Food Mode — one of several camera settings Galaxy S8 users have at their disposal. According to Samsung, using Food Mode will “make you dish look delicious,” but you can be the judge:

Finally, Samsung highlights another camera feature: Fast Auto Mode. Samsung knows that smartphone users often only have seconds to capture a perfect shot before the moment has passed, which is why the camera focuses almost instantaneously when you frame your shot. All you have to do snap it:

Both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are available around the world now. The Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 12-megapixel rear camera, 3000mAh battery and runs Android 7.0.