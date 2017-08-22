Yesterday’s post covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a good one, and you can still snag a few freebies that haven’t yet returned to their normal prices. We’ve got eight fresh apps for you to check out on Tuesday though, and you’ll find them all listed out below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

Yuri

Normally $2.99.

“A delightful hand-drawn platformer, combined with an exceptional soundtrack. If you want to get lost in another world this weekend, Yuri is an excellent choice” – MacStories.net “More than just a fun platformer, a game that radiates personality and charm coupled with skilled gameplay and fun” – Couch-games.com Yuri is an artful platformer with fast-paced gameplay. It’s night. Yuri wakes up in a strange forest inhabited by enormous plants and mysterious creatures. Travel with him and test your skills to overcome the many dangers of this fantastic and unexplored world.

Through 10 extensive levels, find secret passages and explore all the way to the center of the Earth. Yuri offers you an entertaining gameplay spiced up with countless thrills, inviting to a full immersion in this delicate dreamlike world. Features:

• Gorgeous hand-drawn design

• 10 long levels

• Intuitive controls

• Physics-based mechanics

• Game Center achievements

• Original music and sound effects

• Universal purchases (iOS & AppleTV)

• StickerPack included

Download Yuri

Free Music

Normally $2.99.

This app allows you to search and listen to millions of songs online! Cloud Music provides users 30+ genres music including classical, country, electronic, popular etc. Search for any song, artist, track, album, mixtape…

Enjoy music while using other apps or with your screen off.

Discover new music every day in genres, channels and user playlists!

Add songs to your playlist and enjoy listening to the songs anytime, anywhere! ## Features:

– Seamless listening to millions of songs for free.

– Add songs to playlists very quickly, you could create your own favorite folder.

– Background playback control & track info – use it with headphones and speakers!

– Music is displayed and can be controlled on the lock screen.

– Full featured in app media player: repeat one/all, shuffle…

– Create & Manage Playlists – Easy to Add/Remove any song, Unlimited Playlist.

Download Free Music

Flick Kick Field Goal

Normally $1.99.

With ease to learn controls and hard to master challenges, Flick Kick® Field Goal is the addictive football game that’s impossible to put down! Curve your kicks and earn rewards in ever-changing conditions. Prove your skills in the must-have game for any football fan! Features:

– Intuitive Flick Kicking: Control the angle and curve of your kick with the flick of your finger.

– The stadium: 360 degree wind with shifting severity. Anything from a light breeze to gale force winds must be taken into account if you want to succeed. Multiple Game Modes:

– PRECISION MODE – get rewarded for perfect kicks, and see exactly how great your kicking skills really are!!

– SUDDEN DEATH: The classic test of skill. No time limit, just focus and keep making kicks to add multipliers to your score.

– PRACTICE MODE: Perfect your technique and learn how to become the best kicker in the world. We love to hear from our players! On Twitter? Drop us a line @pikpokgames Have a screenshot? Share it on Instagram with #pikpok Flick Kick Field Goal offers some game items for purchase with real money. You can disable in-app purchases in your device’s settings.

Download Flick Kick Field Goal

Time Calc

Normally $1.99.

Time Calc calculates numbers, durations and dates. It’s convenient if you want to:

– Figure out play time of several music tracks

– Report how many hours you’ve worked total

– Find out your flight duration by subtracting departure time from arrival time (time zone suppoted)

– Find out expiration dates Time Calc can do the following arithmetic.

Number + Number

Number – Number

Number * Number

Number / Number

Duration * Number = Duration

Duration / Number = Duration

Duration + Duration

Duration – Duration

Duration / Duration = Number

Date + Duration = Date

Date – Duration = Date

Date – Date = Duration

Number / Duration = Number per unit duration M+ & M- keys to add/subtract what’s in the memory.

Tap = (equal) key to change units from sec, min, hour, week.

Tap # key to drop unit. e.g. 1.5 days becomes 1.5

Download Time Calc

shutterGo

Normally $0.99.

Discover the world’s most popular places to photograph. ShutterGo displays the most popular places to photograph, for the world, by country, state or city. View the most popular locations for the past 24 hours, 7 and 30 days. View locations by category. View locations close to you. View photos taken close to your current location. Search for locations by name. Maintain a list of your favorite locations, by favoring a location. Locations are ranked by a combination of, numbers of photos found on the photo sharing site, 500px, the radius of the location, and number of times somebody liked or favored the location. Know of a popular location that has not been created in shutterGo yet, search for it by address or by dropping a pin on the map, and share it with the rest of the us. Use shutterGo as a travel guide to find places you would want to visit. Or use it to compare your photos of a location, with other photographers from all over the world. Or simply use it to find inspiration for your next photo shoot. If you like a photo you see and you have a valid 500px account, you can like the photo or copy it to your ‘Favorites’ gallery on 500px from within shutterGo. shutterGo uses the 500px api but is not endorsed or certified by 500px.

Download shutterGo

Newborn Baby Tracker

Normally $0.99.

Newborn Baby Tracker is an absolute must have for every newborn parent. The app carefully tracks baby’s feedings, poopy diapers, and logs pumpings! Easy and intuitive, it’s a true life saver for all new moms and dads! The app is going to be your excellent helper ever since leaving the hospital and especially during the early weeks of having your newborn at home! You know it’s critical to track newborn’s feedings and diapers, and we know it’s impossible to remember it all when you’re deliriously tired, scatterbrained, sleepy and head over heels with all the buzz.

Newborn Baby Tracker makes your life so much easier with all the diapers and feedings tracking. Created by not just developers, but caring moms and dads, the app is simple, intuitive and understandable, the kind of app you can actually use at 4 a.m. in the morning. The app features:

– Breastfeeding timer, with ability to track left or right side with a single click

– Feeding timer with breast milk or formula options

– Pumping log, supporting left or right side info

– Diaper log, tracking wet or poopy ones

– History records combining all data in one place for a comfortable view Newborn Baby Tracker makes the day feel a little more structured, so much more organized and it is extremely helpful when you have to answer some questions at the Doctor’s. We recommend this app to any new Mama as it is really essential!

Get the Newborn Baby Tracker and enjoy being a parent, love your baby, while the app tracks the rest. You deserved it!

Download Newborn Baby Tracker

Q-Chan : Meow Player

Normally $0.99.

“Q-Chan” is designed to help you catching your cat attention. “Q-Chan” is very simple to use and cute.

Slide up and down to change the mode, tap to “meow”.

We embed more than 250 high quality meow sounds.

And we’ll continue adding more sounds. “Q-Chan” has one more function.

You can set meow alarm.

Play meow sounds at specific time to wake you up and call your cats coming to your bed. *Attention

Alarm need notification permission

Alarm not work under “Silent Mode” and “Do Not Disturb” * If your cats displays signs of distress or aggression, discontinue use immediately.

Download Q-Chan : Meow Player

Bill Collector

Normally $0.99.

Bill Collector is a simple app to keep track of your bills. No need to disclose your sensitive banking information or get lost in complex budgeting software. Bill Collector allows you to save all of your monthly bills and see your monthly bill totals at a glance. Quickly show or hide an estimate indicator so that you know which bills are finalized and which bills you are still waiting on receiving and mark bills as paid to automatically move the bill to the following month.

Download Bill Collector