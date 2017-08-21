If you’re still not sure what the iPhone 8 will look like, these leaks should clear things up

It’s a new iPhone manufacturing season, which means we’re bound to see plenty of iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s components leak from Asia before Apple actually unveils the phone next month. Recent reports from the region have said that multiple Apple suppliers are already mass-producing iPhone parts, while the usual iPhone manufacturers are getting ready to assemble this year’s new iOS handsets. Needless to say, we have a whole bunch of freshly leaked photos for you to check out on Monday morning.

Images showing a purported iPhone 8 display assembly were posted on Weibo over the weekend.

Image Source: Weibo

The components obviously match the rumored iPhone 8 design. We’ve got an edge-to-edge display, and a central protrusion at the top that houses a variety of cameras, sensors, and the front-facing speaker.

Image Source: Weibo

In addition to the display components, the leaked photos also show additional iPhone 8 parts, including various flex cables.

Image Source: Weibo

One of the images features a comparison between the iPhone 8’s screen and an iPhone 7. Just as expected, the iPhone 8 will be about the same size as the iPhone 7. However, the iPhone 8 will be almost all screen on the front, a feature Apple is likely to heavily promote in the very near future. As a result, the iPhone 8 has a much larger display than the 4.7-inch screen on the similarly sized iPhone 7.

Image Source: Weibo

Just like in previous years, we have no idea where these components come from. We’ll have to wait for Apple to unveil the iPhone 8 to see whether they’re genuine, but they do look like they’re the real thing considering all the iPhone 8 leaks we’ve seen lately. The screen parts even match Apple’s own design mockup for the iPhone 8 that was discovered inside the HomePod’s firmware.

Image Source: Weibo

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s in mid-September, and then launch them by the end of the month.