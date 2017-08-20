Xbox at Gamescom live stream: Watch it right here at 3 PM EDT

The months following E3 can be somewhat slow when it comes to gaming news, but Microsoft will have a few announcements to make at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this afternoon. We don’t expect to hear much in the way of new games for the Xbox One, but we should learn more about upcoming Xbox One X console, including a rumored Project Scorpio Edition model.

We’ll know soon enough what exactly the Project Scorpio Edition entails, but based on the listings that were discovered on the sites of German retailers, this version of will feature an all-black color scheme on the controller and the console, and will likely only be available for a limited time.

Beyond the Xbox One X, Microsoft will also highlight some of the games that are set to launch in the coming months. In a video on YouTube, Microsoft previewed the show floor at the exhibition center, which will feature a wide variety of games, including Sea of Thieves, Forza Motorsport 7, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Halo Wars 2 and Cuphead.

Crackdown 3 likely would have taken center stage, but this past week, Microsoft announced that the game had been delayed once again, this time to Spring 2018. That makes the holiday slate even lighter than it already was for the Xbox One, but maybe Microsoft will have a surprise or two.

In any event, if you want to watch the broadcast live, just click on the video above. The stream will begin at 3:00 PM PDT, and if you want to win some prizes, you can sign in with your Microsoft account at www.mixer.com/Xbox. If you want to know how to link your account to Mixer, click here.