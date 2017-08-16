Daniel Craig confirms he will return as James Bond in November 2019

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Daniel Craig has finally confirmed that he’ll be returning to play James Bond in a new movie. The return was first reported in the New York Times back in July, but Craig has been cagey about his plans until this point.

On an appearance on Colbert’s late night show, however, Craig confirmed beyond a doubt that he’s going to be back as 007.

The 25th movie in the James Bond franchise is currently set to land in US theaters on November 8th, 2019. Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, the writers of every Bond script since The World Is Not Enough and the authors behind every Daniel Craig movie so far, are returning to write the script.

Craig’s involvement with another Bond movie has been a big question ever since Spectre showed up in theaters. In an interview with England’s Time Out magazine shortly after Spectre aired, Craig said the following when asked if he could imagine doing another Bond movie after spending half a year filming Spectre:

Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.

On Colbert this evening, Craig explained that he was tired during the interview, and that doing another Bond movie is what he’s always really wanted. Either that, or the cheque was just too darn big.