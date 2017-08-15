Google’s worst-kept secret was just leaked by the FCC

By now, it’s fair to say that we have a really good idea that Google is releasing the Pixel 2 soon. We’ve seen renders, live photos, blurry press images, and as many spec leaks as you could ever want. But in case you needed official confirmation, the FCC just published documents filed by HTC to apply for certification for a new device — and it sure looks like the Google Pixel 2.

The filings include a bunch of screenshots that confirm a number of rumored features about the device. Specs-wise, we’re looking at a Snapdragon 835 (based on the Qualcomm Wi-Fi chip included), 64GB of storage (with 50GB usable), and Android 8.0.1.

Notably, because this is an HTC-made phone, we’ll be seeing the same squeezable housing as on the HTC U11. In this case, it’s called Active Edge, and is set up to launch the Google Assistant, exactly as you’d expect. We had mixed feelings about the feature on the U11, but its use to launch the Google Assistant might come in handy.

Unfortanately, this leak isn’t doing anything to quell rumors that the Google Pixel 2 will be using a physical design that’s very 2016. There’s going to be big bezels at the top and bottom of the device — although that means we’ll also get the top-and-bottom stereo speakers that HTC favors.

The design of the larger Pixel 2 XL is likely to be substatially different, as LG is rumored to be the company producing that version. LG has followed the trend and nixed the bezels on its 2017 devices, which gives us hope that the Pixel XL 2 will will follow suit.