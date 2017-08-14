Google Pixel to receive Android O update next week

August is going to be a great month for Android enthusiasts. Two Android flagships are coming, including the Nokia 8 and the Galaxy Note 8, and Google is going to upgrade the Pixels to Android 8.0. A new report says Android O’s launch is right around the corner.

A few days ago, Android Police’s David Ruddock said the Android O for Pixel phones was pushed back for unknown reasons. He added that August 21st might be the new release date for the update, according to a source, or the day of the solar eclipse. Google is apparently planning some major event for the Android O name revelation, a “spectacle” bigger than the usual new Android statue unveiling event. Does that mean Android will receive a hot name like Oreo? We have no idea at this time.

Evan Blass chimed in during the weekend, offering the same launch date for Android 8.0. “Android O release scheduled for the week of 8/21, “most likely on the 21st itself,” he said.

Google, meanwhile, is yet to announce anything. What we do know for sure is that the Android O update should drop at some point this month. It’ll be compatible with the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, as well as the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. We don’t expect any new hardware announcement from Google at this point in the game. The Pixel 2 series should be unveiled in late September or early October, about a year after the first Pixels.

Android O is available in beta version, and you can try it on your handset as long as it’s a supported Pixel or Nexus device. Given that the final release is almost here, the beta version that’s currently available should offer you a pretty decent overall Android O experience.