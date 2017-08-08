Samsung will release a better version of the Galaxy Note 8, but you can’t have it

There’s a trend that seems to be developing over at Samsung, and it’s a bit troubling. Well, to be fair, it’s troubling to hardcore Android fans and probably no one else. Rumors emerged ahead of the Galaxy S8’s unveiling that there would be a turbocharged version of the phone with more RAM and twice as much internal storage. Sure enough, the company released a Galaxy S8+ with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but only in China and its home country of South Korea. Now, along the same lines, evidence has emerged that there’s a suped-up version of the Galaxy Note 8 in the works from Samsung. Sadly, rumors suggest that the company plans to stick with the same formula it used with the Galaxy S8, and it likely won’t sell the upgraded Note 8 in the United States or in European markets.

Don't Miss : AirPods are in stock right now on Amazon if you hurry

In a post that offers no source credit despite making use of a Galaxy Note 8 render shared exclusively by BGR, Samsung news blog SamMobile points us to an interesting tweet. WinFuture blogger Roland Quandt has tweeted what appears to be a list of Galaxy Note 8 SKUs from South Korea, and it includes multiple mentions of a 256GB model.

Looks like the Samsung Galaxy #Note8 will also be available with 256GB storage. At least in Korea. pic.twitter.com/lymXLtbbLm — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2017

Earlier reports have said that a special version of the Galaxy Note 8, referred to by some as the “Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition,” will include twice as much internal storage as the version expected to launch in most markets. This time around, however, the upgraded Note 8 model will reportedly have 6GB of RAM just like other versions of the phone. In the case of the Galaxy S8, the special version for Asian markets had twice the storage as well as an extra 2GB of RAM.