New iPhone 8 leak details some of its novel features

We’ve seen many iPhone leaks over the weekend, including reports on both the iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 models that Apple is expected to launch later this year. A series of schematics leaked from Foxconn seems to confirm previous reports that detailed the internal design of the iPhone 8, including some of the handset’s novel features.

Published initially on Weibo, these schematics apparently show the internal layout of the iPhone 8. Features like the vertical dual camera setup, the smaller printed circuit board, the L-shaped battery, and the wireless charging coil are all pretty clear in these pictures.

#iPhone8 Foxconn Production Photos. Shows wireless charging, stacked two-layer circuit board and “L” shaped batteryhttps://t.co/zVLHCWJmIX pic.twitter.com/M0oCpDXNqZ — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 5, 2017

The front-facing camera assembly that’s going to be responsible for the iPhone 8’s top bezel is also seen in these schematics.

These features were shown off in previous iPhone 8 schematics leaks and were mentioned in various other iPhone rumors. Therefore, it wouldn’t be too difficult for someone to create fakes. It’s unclear at this time who leaked them. But the Excel document is open on a Windows XP-powered PC from China and also has markings supposed to prove its authenticity.

The “Ferrari” code-name is easily seen in the picture, as is the EVT designation, which stands for engineering validation test. We should be well past the EVT stage at this point, as Apple has already started iPhone 8 production. If the image is accurate, it may have been snapped a long while ago — EVT is followed by DVT (design validation testing) and PVT (product validation testing).

All signs point to Apple launching the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s next month, although the company has not yet announced the date for its annual fall iPhone media event.