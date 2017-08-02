Remember yesterday when we wrote that it was difficult to care about Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy Note 8 after seeing the sleek Galaxy Note 9 that a graphic designer cooked up? Yeah, forget all that. We’ve seen the Note 8 appear in renders countless times at this point. We’ve even shared some with our readers exclusively. Most recently, Samsung’s own marketing renders leaked out, giving us our first unofficial look at Samsung’s official Galaxy Note 8. Despite all that, a new render that attempts to place Samsung’s upcoming new flagship phablet in a real-world setting likely does the best job we’ve seen of showing us what the Note 8 will look like in person. In a word, it’s glorious.

Despite the fact that we’re just three weeks away from the Galaxy Note 8’s unveiling, Apple’s iPhone 8 is the most talked-about smartphone on the planet right now by a massive margin. Seriously, just take a look at this Google trends graph, which shows global search traffic for “Galaxy Note 8” as it compares to “iPhone 8.”

It’s not even close. The iPhone 8 marks the original iPhone’s tenth anniversary, and it also marks the first time in three years that Apple is actually going to release an iPhone with a new design. Apple fans are freaking out in anticipation of the new flagship iPhone, but they’re not the only ones with a good reason to get excited.

The Galaxy Note 8 isn’t exactly going to be a surprise when it’s unveiled later this month during a press conference in New York City. BGR exclusively confirmed the phone’s final design two months ago, and we’ve seen dozens and dozens of leaks since then. As many times as we’ve seen it rendered and mocked up, however, we’ve never seen it quite like this.

The image above was posted to Slashleaks on Wednesday morning, and it shows a render of Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 8 based on all of the images and information that has leaked in recent months. It very well may be the most realistic render of the device that we’ve seen so far, and it does a great job of showing how impressive Samsung’s new Infinity Screen design truly is.

Here’s another image that was posted as well, this time showing how the size of the Galaxy Note 8 compares to the iPhone 7 Plus and Pixel XL:

Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd, and the phone is expected to go on sale in early September.