The Nintendo Switch app for iPhone and Android is finally here. Sort of.

Want to take some of your Nintendo Switch experiences to iPhone or Android? The good news is there’s now an app for that, Nintendo’s official Switch Online app, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android right now. The application will have a bunch of features meant to enhance your Switch gaming experience, but you’ll still have to wait for most of them. That’s the bad news.

The Nintendo Switch Online will offer different features for each game available for the console, but right now it’s likely to only display a maintenance page.

The first game that’ll receive Switch Online support is Splatoon 2 — read our review at this link. Splatoon 2 will be supported via SplatNet 2, allowing you to view stats for past online matches, single-player records, and rankings. You’ll also be able to order Splatoon 2 gear and keep tabs on multiplayer stage status.

You can expect similar features for all the other Switch games that will support Nintendo’s iPhone and Android apps. Other features include support for inviting friends via social networks like Facebook and Twitter to play with you, and using voice chat while gaming.

Nintendo Switch Online is available as a free download from the App Store and Google Play, and access will remain free until the launch of the full, paid version of the Nintendo Switch Online membership service. After that, you’ll need a paid membership to keep using the app.