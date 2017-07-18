Robosuicide: Security robot ‘drowns’ after plunging into fountain

Hate your job? Craving a vacation? Turns out you’re in some surprising company.

On Monday, a robot that was ‘hired’ to patrol a Washington, DC office building made quite the splash when it rolled into a fountain and took a dip.

In doing so, the robot, a Knightscope K5, ended its life, according to the Verge. The Knightscope K5 is used by the security industry to patrol locations that see foot traffic, such as malls and office parks. It stands about five feet tall and weighs roughly 300 lbs. Its rocket-like shape and lack of arms make it difficult for the robot to get up after it topples over, according to the Verge.

Despite these shortcomings, the Knightscope K5 is said to be packed with sophisticated technology. The BBC reported that the robot incorporates high-tech features, including face-recognition software, high definition video capture and infrared and ultrasonic sensors.

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself. We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017

In the aftermath of its plunge, onlookers took to social media to share the robot’s demise with cyberspace.