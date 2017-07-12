Samsung might launch the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd

Samsung is in a hurry to launch the Galaxy Note 8, a report said earlier this week, seemingly confirming what we’ve previously heard. The phone would be unveiled in late August and hit stores in early-to-mid September. A new story now offers an actual date for Samsung’s next Unpacked event that should take place in New York: August 23rd.

Recent reports said the phone could be unveiled in the third or fourth week of August, with some of them offering an August 26th launch date. Citing a report from The Bell, the same source that said Samsung wants the Galaxy Note 8 in stores as fast as possible, The Investor says the phone should be introduced on August 23rd.

The site notes that a Samsung executive confirmed that the new phablet will be unveiled later next month in New York, but declined to confirm the actual date.

Like every year, Samsung is looking to beat Apple’s newest iPhone to market. But The Bell said that poorer Galaxy S8 might be one other reason why Samsung is looking to unveil the handset earlier than anticipated.

Samsung was expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy Note 8 at IFA 2017 in early September, as it did in previous years, but those plans apparently changed.

In addition to beating the iPhone 8 to market and making up for lost Galaxy S8 sales, the Galaxy Note 8 has one other critical mission. It has to make the Galaxy Note great again following last year’s Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

Last year, Samsung also went for an early Galaxy Note 7 announcement, introducing the phone during an August 2nd event, almost a month earlier than expected. Samsung’s rush is to blame for the Galaxy Note 7’s exploding demise. Hopefully, we won’t see a repeat this year — no Galaxy S8 exploded since the phone launched a few months ago, so it looks like Samsung’s new quality assurance tests do work.