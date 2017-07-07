As thrilling as Amazon’s 2017 Prime Day promises to be, it isn’t the only big sale taking place this month. In fact, a whole host of retailers are planning to steal some of the attention away from Amazon’s annual sales event, including Dell. From now until July 11th at 7:00 AM ET, you can get save to 50% on a wide range of electronics from Dell, including laptops, desktops, TVs, monitors, accessories and more.
You can check out all of the deals over at Dell’s site, but if you don’t want to have to sort through them all yourself, you can scroll down to see our choices for the best discounts on offer for Black Friday in July:
Laptops
- Inspiron 14 3000 Non-Touch — Intel® Celeron® Processor, Windows 10 Home, 2GB Memory, 32GB Hard Drive — $179.99 (save $70)
- Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 — Intel® Pentium® Processor, Windows 10 Home, 4GB Memory, 500GB Hard Drive — $319.99 (save $50)
- Inspiron 15 5000 — 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 Processor, Windows 10 Home, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive — $479.99 (save $120)
- Inspiron 17 5000 Non-Touch — 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 Processor, Windows 10 Home, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive — $549.99 (save $200)
- Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming — 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 Processor, Windows 10 Home, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050Ti — $849.99 (save $150)
Desktops
- New Inspiron Desktop — 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 Processor, Windows 10 Home, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive — $379.99 (save $120)
- New Inspiron Small Desktop — 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 Processor, Windows 10 Home, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive — $499.99 (save $150)
- Inspiron 24 3000 Touch — AMD A8-7410 Processor with Radeon™ Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive — $579.99 (save $100)
- New XPS Tower Special Edition — 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 K Processor, Windows 10 Home, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 — $1,249.99 (save $350)
- New XPS 27 — 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 Processor, Windows 10 Home, 32GB Memory, 2TB Hard Drive — $2,299.99 (save $550)
Televisions
- VIZIO 55″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – M55-D0 — $699.99 (save $300) + $250 Dell Promo eGift Card
- LG 60″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – 60UH6090 — $847.00 (save $150) + $250 Dell Promo eGift Card
- LG 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – 65UH6150 — $1,097.00 (save $700) + $400 Dell Promo eGift Card
Monitors
- Dell 24 Monitor – SE2417HG — $119.99 (save $90)
- Dell 27 Monitor – S2718NX — $219.99 (save $130)
- Dell 28 Ultra HD 4K Monitor – S2817Q — $329.99 (save $270)
Electronics
- Linksys VELOP Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System – 3 Pack — $499.99 (save $100)
- Klipsch R6i – Earphones with mic – In-ear – Noise isolating (White) — $39.99 (save $40)
- UE WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker (Stone Gray) — $79.99 (save $20)