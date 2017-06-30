The OnePlus 5 has a serious screen issue that OnePlus calls ’natural’

There’s one new controversy for the brand new “never settle” OnePlus 5 phone, and it appears to be a rather serious issue. But OnePlus management doesn’t think so. Instead, the company said in a statement that the phone’s “jelly effect” when scrolling is “natural.”

What is the jelly effect you ask? This video shows it in action:

Basically, some OnePlus 5 units are affected by a strange issue, the screen behaves like jelly as you scroll through it.

“The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display,” OnePlus said in a statement seen by Phone Arena. “We’ve received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there’s no variance in screens between devices.”

Alright, OnePlus, we can all agree that the effect seen in the video above is not subtle. It’s quite the opposite. I’m fairly certain this isn’t natural either. Or if it is, I haven’t experienced on other phones.

It’s unclear at this time how many users are affected by this strange glitch. OnePlus said that the jelly effect is “not a QA or a manufacturing defect.” Again, whatever it is, it’s not normal, natural, or whatever words they’ll choose to describe it. So you’d better turn in your OnePlus 5 for a model that doesn’t come with a jelly display. And OnePlus should find a fix for it.