Video shows off over 25 new features and changes in Apple’s latest iOS 11 beta

Apple’s new iOS 11 software might not look like a huge update at first glance, but we can assure you that it is. The company has included thousands of new features, refinements, changes, and APIs in iOS 11, and developers got their first taste of the major update during WWDC 2017.

Earlier this week, Apple released its second developer beta, iOS 11 beta 2, which included a whole slew of bug fixes that developers (and non-developers) will surely appreciate. But iOS 11 beta 2 also included a laundry list of new features and changes that Apple fans might not know about.

Apple news blog 9to5Mac put together a nice quick video that runs down a list of more than 25 new features and changes found in iOS 11. Some are minor things that Apple tweaked as it continues its effort to get iOS 11 ready to release, while others are big changes that beta testers will definitely going to want to check out.

Here’s the list of items covered in this video, from 9to5Mac’s blog post:

You can now remove the recents section of the Dock on iPad

New Flyover features in Apple Maps

Indoor maps for Apple Maps

Share Screenshots directly

‘Press for Siri’ toggle now relocated to Settings → Siri

One-handed Keyboard preferences

Bolder Date on Calendar app icon

New Safari settings for Experimental Features

New long press tab options

Landscape Safari tab interface on smaller devices

Control Center Music widget now shows playback source

Do Not Disturb While Driving Control Center toggle now works

New DND While Driving preferences in Settings → DND

DND While Driving ‘Urgent’ feature

No text feedback when using Siri while DND While Driving enabled

Frequent Locations have been changed to ‘Significant Locations’

Messages on iCloud now syncs, but still not fully functional

Files app legacy document providers now listed

New UITableView system gesture for quickly entering edit mode

Echo Messages app animation now features orange bubbles

Updated search results in Apple Music

Edit photos button replaces Details button in upper right-hand corner

New ‘Save to Files’ app option in Share Sheet

Drag and drop multiple items in the Photos app on iPhone

Access within apps is back in CC settings

New AirPlay button on lock screen controls

New Scan QR Codes toggle in Camera preferences

The full video is embedded below.