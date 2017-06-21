Winter is here in the new trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7

HBO just couldn’t help itself. On the first day of summer, the premium cable network released a new trailer for the seventh season of Game of Thrones, announcing once and for all that “Winter Is Here.” The second trailer for season 7 is not only slightly longer than the first, but it gives us an even closer look at the countless wars that will be waged when the season debuts on July 16th.

We open with a shot of Sansa Stark trekking through the snowy woods, with the words of Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish playing in the background, telling her not to fight in the north or the south, but to “fight every battle, everywhere, always, in your mind.” We then cut to images on Jon Snow approaching The Wall, an army gathering in King’s Landing, Daenerys in an empty room and Arya on horseback.

The next voice we hear is Jon Snow’s, imploring the people of Westeros to come together to fight “a common enemy, despite their differences.” We then rush through shots of battles, some on sea, some on land, some with dragons, some without, until we suddenly cut to Sansa’s voice:

“When the snows fall, and the white winds blow, a lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.”

Either the warring factions of the world will band together to fight back the winds of winter, or they’ll all end up dead. And we already know that Game of Thrones doesn’t have any issues with offing characters. We’ve only seen a glimpse of season 7, but nevertheless, July 16th can’t get here soon enough.