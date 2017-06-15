You’re better off waiting for the Galaxy Note 8 than buying the refurbished Galaxy Note 7

Samsung was rumored to launch the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 in June, but a report said a few days ago the phone’s release date slipped to July 7th in Korea. However, it turns out the Galaxy Note FE’s delay is a lot more serious, and the phone should hit stores only in late July. At this point, you’d be better off waiting for the next best thing in the Note series, the Galaxy Note 8 that’s rumored to launch in early September.

An industry official told News1 that it’s difficult for Samsung to meet the deadline for production — that is, Samsung can’t make 450,000 units in time for the previously rumored July 7th release date.

The Galaxy S8 still sees strong sales in Samsung’s home country, having sold more than 1 million units since launch. The phone also topped smartphone sales in the country for eight weeks in a row. Samsung might be interested in focusing on the more expensive Galaxy S8 right now, as long as customers are still flocking to buy it.

The production delays of the Galaxy Note FE are somewhat surprising considering that Samsung sits on considerable Galaxy Note 7 stock, and is using parts that were ordered for the phone last year.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 8 may be introduced at the end of August or in early September, according to the most recent reports out there. Assuming these new details are accurate, you really should avoid the Galaxy Note FE and just go for the Galaxy Note 8 instead. Sure, it might be more expensive, but the new Note already sounds a lot more exciting than its predecessor.