A new iOS 11 trick will make joining a Wi-Fi network easier than ever

Apple barely scratched the surface of iOS 11 during its WWDC keynote, focusing only on some of the major software features coming to iPhone and iPad this fall. But there are plenty of exciting tricks under the hood of iOS 11, including a simpler way to join Wi-Fi networks.

Called “Wi-Fi password sharing,” the feature lets you share Wi-Fi passwords with friends. The only requirement is that the iOS devices involved in Wi-Fi password sharing run iOS 11. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to easily set up a Wi-Fi network on a device joining it without actually having to type in the password.

The user interface looks similar to the AirPods pairing process, 9to5Mac explains. When the Wi-Fi password screen is accessed on the device trying to join a network, nearby iOS and macOS devices will get a pop up that will allow users to share the password.

To send a password to a new device, the iPhone or iPad that’s already connected to the network must be nearby and unlocked. If someone comes over to your place and asks for the Wi-Fi password, it’s likely that you’re going to have your iPhone or iPad handy to complete the process.

Image Source: 9to5Mac

Once the password is saved on a new device, it’ll remember it. That means you won’t get to use the feature that much. But every time someone new comes to your home or office — or whenever you go to someone else for the first time — you’ll be able to seamlessly connect to Wi-Fi. After all, that’s the first thing one does when reaching a new location.