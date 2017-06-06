New Galaxy Note 8 leak may reveal several exciting new features

A fresh Galaxy Note 8 leak reveals more details about Samsung’s next-gen phablet, and while the source’s credibility is yet to be established, these tidbits certainly sound exciting.

PoyocoTech is the name of a new Twitter account that deals in the “latest leaks and renders of upcoming tech gadgets,” and we have no way of knowing what kind of leaker this user really is. Does the person have access to real sources, or is he or she simply repurposing content found on forums, chats, and social networks from China, passing off said content as his or her own original leaks? After all, this seems to be a trend right now.

Time will tell whether PoyocoTech is a real thing or a just a pretender, but the Twitter user did post a quite a few Galaxy Note 8 details worth going over.

The user says the Galaxy Note 8 will have the same overall design as the Galaxy S8, complete with a large Infinity display. PoyocoTech also repeats some of the rumors that we have already heard about the Galaxy Note 8. The device will have a fingerprint sensor under the display, and a dual lens camera on the back.

The leaker adds that Samsung will “attempt to perfect” the design by going for uniformly aligned ports on the bottom.

The rear camera should be based on the Galaxy Note 3’s camera in terms of layout, and the phone will come with stereo speaker pumping out AKG sound.

The Bixby button is getting a textured surface, while the S Pen will be similar to the Note 7’s stylus.

Finally, the S Pen is said to have a built-in vibration motor, and it’ll come with support for Find My Mobile. If you misplace it, you should be able to locate it with the help of the app, assuming these leaks are accurate.