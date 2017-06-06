WWDC 2017 had us all tied up on Monday, so we weren’t able to dig through all of yesterday’s iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free in order to pick out the best of the bunch. Don’t worry though, because we’re making up for it today with 10 fresh paid iOS apps that are all on sale for free for a limited time.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Sera

Normally $0.99.

Looking for a great way to auto lock and auto unlock your Mac using your iPhone? Why use Sera?

– Have you ever forgot to lock your Mac at your desk?

– Concerned if someone is whatching you while typing your password?

– Need an easy way to lock and unlock your Mac? Sera solves all your concerns. It’s easy, it’s safe — it’s never been easier to keep your Mac safe from others! Remember to download the OS X app on our website http://www.ignitum.io It works on all new Mac’s with BLE support, OS X 10.11 and above, and iPhone 5 and above.

Download Sera

Gestures Launcher

Normally $0.99.

Gestures Launcher – Use your iPhone faster than ever! + Gestures Launcher is an App launcher, that works with gestures

+ Pick an action (e.g. calling someone) and append an individual gesture to it

+ Drawing gestures will immediately perform the desired action

+ Gestures Launcher will help you accomplish more in your daily routine! TOP FEATURES + Pick from a wide range of already integrated actions like FaceTime, Message, Mail or WhatsApp!

+ Create your own custom launchers with the App URL Schemes of your favorite apps!

+ Gestures Launcher supports multi stroke gestures for a wide variety of possible gestures!

+ Put Gestures Launcher into your iPhone dock for the best user experience! SOME USE CASES FOR GESTURES LAUNCHER + Call someone via Phone, FaceTime Video or FaceTime Audio: No need to search for persons in your long favorites list anymore!

+ Send someone a message via Mail or Messages!

+ Compose new mails with a defined receiver: Useful, if you have to send mails to a particular person on a regular basis!

+ Chatting with a friend regularly on WhatsApp and have plenty of other chats opened? Add a gesture that will automatically take you to that person’s WhatsApp chat!

+ You are lost somewhere? Add a gesture to find the fastest route back to your home depending on your current location!

+ Open your favorite websites with a gesture!

+ Need a caffeine shot? Add a gesture to automatically open Apple or Google Maps to show the nearest coffee shops

+ Add any other custom actions from your apps, that support App URL Schemes to flawlessy integrate Gestures Launcher into your daily routine! WHY IS IT BETTER THAN OTHER LAUNCHERS? – Other apps allow you to create shortcut icons on your screen

– If you have plenty of shortcut icons, you will have to search for the right one, each time you want to launch an action

– This will take a significant amount of your time

+ With Gestures Launcher you don’t have to search for the shortcuts!

+ All shortcuts are already in your head!

+ Just open the app and draw your gestures! Easy as that!

Download Gestures Launcher

Money

Normally $1.99.

Manage your personal finances in the most comprehensive manner with Money. Track all your accounts, organize bills, budget your income and expenses, and keep full control over your personal finances. Featured by Apple Over 1.5 million people all over the world manage personal finances with Money. Customers all over the world say that Money app is the best:

“It is truly an all in one app. Bill planning, budgeting, and keeping track of transactions…and it is all synced.”

“Simplicity what makes it superb!” With Money you will: 1. BUDGET INCOME AND EXPENSES WITH EASE. Just plan your income and expenses using detailed categories and input data when you actually spend money; once you analyze the difference between real and budgeted expenditures, you’ll find ways to save more. 2. PAY BILLS ON TIME. A whole system of reminders and alerts showing a number of upcoming bills won’t let you ever miss a bill payment. 3. TRACK EVERY ACCOUNT (credit cards, checking, savings account, etc.). It doesn’t matter how many accounts you have. Download your financial data from your bank through OFX import and keep it always up-to-date with a single tap of your finger. 4. CONTROL ALL YOUR MONEY timely and totally by analyzing a number of sophisticated reports, graphs and diagrams. 5. USE ADVANTAGES OF THE INTEGRATED APPROACH. A bill paid from the bank account will automatically change the account balance and influence your budget. Using your own credit card when paying for business travel expenses you can keep separate accounting for your personal and business expenditures. 6. KEEP YOUR DATA IN SYNC on all your devices: iPhone, iPad and Mac. Money in details: TRANSACTIONS – Income, Expenses, Transfers between accounts

– Bills planning

– Calendar with a view of all planned/paid/overdue expenses

– Recurring and automatic bills

– Alerts for bills, which close to due dates or overdue

– Additional fields for organizing your records including payee, description, check #, class (personal/business travel expenses)

– Attachment of receipt photos and voice comments

– Search ACCOUNTS – Unlimited number of accounts in one place (checking, savings, credit card, etc.)

– Import of bank statements (OFX files)

– Automatic categorization based on previous transactions

– Multiple currencies support & automatic update of exchange rates

– Accounts reconciliation (balance and cleared balance)

– Balance change history BUDGETS – Custom budget periodicity (weekly, biweekly, monthly, etc.)

– Recurring and non-recurring budgets (different budget amounts for every set period if needed)

– Categories & subcategories

– Multiple budgets

– Visual indicators for budget overspending

– Budget progress report

– Budget progress within each category and as a whole

– Budget trend chart in time REPORTS – Budgeted/Actual

– Cash flow

– Transactions

– Assets/Liabilities

– Projected balance

– Reports by accounts, classes, payees, transaction types, etc. SYNC – Automatic iCloud synchronization (iPad, iPhone, Mac)

– Family sync via Bluetooth (iPhone, iPad)

– Totally secure MORE – Retina displays support

– Print and Export to PDF, QIF, CSV formats

– Password protection

– Backups of your data

– Several financial profiles in one app (f.e. personal profile, business profile)

– Built-in calculator

– 25 languages available QUESTIONS? PROBLEMS? – User Guide – http://ibearmoney.com

– Feedback & Support – http://ibearmoney.com/help Money will help you stay on top of ALL your money, providing a clear picture of where you are, where to go and how to save more. Start today!

Download Money

Personal Keyboard

Normally $0.99.

With Personal Keyboard you can create your own keyboard layout and personalize it. Imagine the best keyboard for you and do it yourself. Features:

– mix any language letters, sy​mbols, smiles in one keyboard

– arrange the keys as you want

– custom size for any key

– keyboard can have any count of keys

– keyboard can have any count of pages with keys

– setup for every key (font size, background and font color etc.)

– custom shift function, for every button you can setup shift analog

– create keys with custom label

– templates have a text format and you can easily share it

– share your templates with others Many other improvements in next versions.

Download Personal Keyboard

Space Shuffle

Normally $0.99.

Wondering what it would be like playing shuffle board in Space? Avoid to be devoured by the black hole. Plunge into the Planetary System. 1 player mode to play against the computer or,

2 players mode to play with a friend.

Download Space Shuffle

Simpler Pro

Normally $2.99.

* Over 3,000,000 people love Simpler Pro :) Your address book is a mess?

Simpler Pro will fix it in few seconds! MAIN FEATURES

○ Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap!

○ Powerful Search

○ Save your own contact groups

○ Instantly send group text & email

○ Share your groups with colleagues, friends and family

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly find the contacts you need Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart and user friendly. SIMPLY MERGE DUPLICATE CONTACTS

○ Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap!

○ Find & merge contacts with similar names.

○ Find & Merge contacts with duplicate phone or email. CLEANUP

○ Remove contacts without name

○ Remove contacts without phone & email BACKUP

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly export your backups to Dropbox, Google Drive, Email

○ Keep your contacts safe in the cloud!

○ Easily restore your contacts from any mobile device!

○ Move contacts between accounts (Exchange, iCloud, Local Address Book) GROUPS

○ Save your own contact groups

○ Instantly send group text & email

○ Share your groups with colleagues, friends and family SMART DIALER

○ Beautiful dialer to call and add new contacts

○ T9 Dialer – quickly search by name & numbers

○ Quickly find the contacts you need FAVORITES

○ Simply choose your Favorite contacts

○ One tap to: Voice Call / Text / FaceTime / Email SMART FILTERS

○ Quickly find the contacts you need

○ Filter contacts by Company & Job title

○ Filter contacts by upcoming birthday & creation date AVAILABLE IN 15 DIFFERENT LANGUAGES

English, Español, Français, Italiano, Deutsch, Português (Br.), 中文 (Simplified), 中文 (Traditional), 日本語, 한국어, Nederlands, Русский, Türkçe, العربية, עברית Simpler Pro offers unlimited backups for your address book

To keep your contacts even more protected, turn on Simpler Pro to save every single change in your contact list, even when you are not using the app.

Simpler Pro allows you to restore your contacts from any mobile device for $9.99 a year through an auto-renewing subscription.

Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account.

Your subscription will automatically renew unless cancelled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period

You will not be able to cancel a subscription during the active period. You can manage your subscriptions in the Account Settings after purchase.

Download Simpler Pro

Dreambase

Normally $0.99.

Dreambase is a minimalist dream journal that’s easy on the eyes in the early hours. It offers iCloud Sync, Tags & Filters, TouchID Lock, and Dream Statistics. Incredibly easy to use, just type in your dream, add some tags, mark it as lucid (or not), and start your day. Recording your dreams first thing in the morning quickly leads to improved dream recall. Detailed dream recall is a large part of becoming proficient at lucid dreaming. *iCloud Sync

Dreambase syncs seamlessly between your iPhone and iPad using iCloud, no account signup required. *Tags & Filters

Search and filter your dreams by text, tags, or lucid status. *Passcode & TouchID

Secure your dreams from prying eyes with a passcode or TouchID. *Dream Statistics

See your lucid dreaming percentage overall and in the last 30 days.

Download Dreambase

Trace Heap

Normally $4.99.

Trace Heap is a video diary that stitches together videos and photos to document your life’s trip. FEATURES

1. Freestyle: Quick adventure? Use any amount of videos and photos to tell your story of that quick trip to Brazil or your family weekend.

2. Camera: contains beauty and all kinds of filters, it avoids switching mode between take photos and take videos, become more convenient and quick. Also, photos and videos are made in small size with high quality.

3. Trim: Cut out any unwanted moments of videos. You can also split your videos into multiple clips.

4. Sound effects: Choose from animals noises, farts, Vine quotes, explosions, laughter, etc.

5. Text: Type your own text with color and various fonts.

6. Voice overs: Record your own voice over video or photo.

7. Transitions: various transitions to animate between videos and photos. Remember what did you did last Sunday? How about last month or the winter before? With Trace Heap we help tell your story and reflect on those magical moments. From an anniversary, birthday, or even a child’s first year; we help you become the storyteller of your life’s journey. Give it a try today and never forget a day again!

Download Trace Heap

FlipCam PRO

Normally $7.99.

Enjoy unwatermarked version of FlipCam!

FlipCam is a fast camera to capture the entire moment with instant front-back shots! And it uses 3D force touch pressure gestures, so you can easily and quickly capture beautiful shots, record videos, create and share PhotoBooth shots (application is still usable by all devices but without the use of force pressure)! Features: – Combine front & back camera shots instantly into one photo

– With 3D force pressure capable devices, capture photos & videos using force touch

– Easily create PhotoBooth moments

– Pick and choose favorite photos from your PhotoBooth moments

– Add photo & video filters to your shots

– Share on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and many more of your favorite social networks

Download FlipCam PRO

Robo Advisor

Normally $0.99.

Affordable independent fiduciary for all account level investment decisions. Link your Schwab, Fidelity, Vanguard or Interactive Brokers account. Affordable, transparent, conflict-of-interest free fiduciary advice from a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. The app will manage portfolios of individual stocks to optimize performance within guidelines you set including investment strategy, portfolio construction, risk management, and re-balancing intervals. Back office teams manage the investment operations of your portfolios. Management Fees: Large Value: 0.10%

Large Growth: 0.10%

Small Value: 0.10%

Small Growth: 0.10%

International: 0.10%

Multi-Alternative: 1.57% Robo Advisor provides discretionary investment advisory services. Investors have the app manage their assets via a separate account arrangement governed by an investment management agreement. Investment advisory services for separate accounts consist of sourcing and analyzing investment opportunities, making investments, monitoring investments, disposing of investments already made by each client, and providing risk management services to each client.

Download Robo Advisor