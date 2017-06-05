Another exciting new iOS 11 feature just leaked ahead of WWDC 2017

We’ve seen plenty of iPhone 8 rumors so far, but not so many iOS 11 leaks. However, with just a few hours to go until Apple kicks off its annual WWDC keynote, the iPhone maker inadvertently leaked two exciting iOS 11 features, including the brand new iOS Files app and a feature that goes hand in hand with it.

Discovered by Steven Troughton-Smith inside the Feedback app for beta testers, a new Drag and Drop feature will let users easily copy and paste content from one app to another. The full entry reads “Split View/Drag and Drop,” and suggests it’s supposed to serve iPad users who use the split view functionality.

Just in case you wanted another iOS 11 spoiler (this is an option in the Feedback app when filing a bug) /via @charavel pic.twitter.com/mQVlJjZbb4 — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) June 5, 2017

No such feature exists in current iOS versions, including stable releases or betas, so it’s likely that Apple will launch it as part of iOS 11.

The two features, including Files and drag and drop, would offer users better control over their files as well as a way to quickly move content between apps open side by side on an iPad. And that includes various actions such as saving and uploading attachments, or even downloading and uploading content to the web.

It’s unclear whether the feature would work in any way on iPhones, which don’t support the split view mode on Apple’s iPad. The drag and drop mention is still present in the Feedback app, and you can find it even on the iPhone version of the app.

Apple will introduce iOS 11 on Monday during its WWDC 2017 keynote, at which point it should confirm both the Files app and the drag and drop feature.