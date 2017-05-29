Apple ruthlessly targets Android in trio of new ads

Apple regularly boasts about how many of its new iPhone customers were previously Android users, and CEO Tim Cook has brought up the statistics during earnings calls on numerous occasions. Now, in an effort to make those figures even more impressive, the company just launched a trio of new TV spots aimed directly at getting Android users to jump ship in favor of the iPhone. Curiously, you won’t actually see an iPhone in any of them.

The short ads, each running no more than 15 seconds in length, are presented in the simple “them and us” style that Apple has had good luck with ever since the “I’m a Mac, and I’m a PC” series. In all three ads, the screen is split between “Your Phone” and “iPhone,” with bad things happening on one side, and much better things happening on the iPhone half.

The three ads focus on performance, security, and the actual act of switching devices, showing a glitchy animation being corrected by the iPhone, a robber failing to break into the iPhone half of the screen, and contacts jumping from “Your Phone” to the iPhone.

What’s particularly interesting about the ads is how you never actually see an iPhone at all. Like the old “I’m a Mac” ads, the aim here isn’t to directly sell any specific product, but simply to make sure you know that if you don’t own an iPhone, you’re not getting the best experience possible. Whether or not you — or any Android users in your life — will buy into that is anyone’s guess.