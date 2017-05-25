Samsung is working hard to ensure that its upcoming new Galaxy Note 8 is the hottest new smartphone of 2017, but only figuratively this time. The Galaxy Note 7 was nothing short of a total disaster, which is obviously a shame since reviewers and consumers alike absolutely loved the phone until it started exploding in people’s hands. In 2017, Samsung moved toward a fresh and exciting new design with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The phones’ new Infinity Displays occupy an impressive 83% of their front sides, creating a more immersive experience than we’ve ever seen before on a widely available flagship smartphone.

With the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung is rumored to be pushing its sleek new “all-screen” design even further, and now a new leak points to what may end up being the most stunning smartphone the world has ever seen.

Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 8 is set to be unveiled in September ahead of a rumor launch at some point between late September and early November. According to what we’ve heard from nearly a dozen independent sources by now, the phone is expected to sport a bold new design that’s somewhat similar to the Galaxy S8, but perhaps even more sleek thanks to its polished stainless steel edges. If this new leak pans out, however, Samsung might be ready to show up Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone even before it launches.

A video posted on Thursday morning by Twitter user @mmddj_china shows what is believed to be the glass front panel from Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 8. As you can see quite clearly in the video, the glass panel has almost no bezels at all on the sides, and very narrow bezels above and below the opening for the display.

This Twitter user has a decent track record, and the glass panel seen here is in line with what we’ve been hearing about the Note 8. If this leak pans out, Samsung may be prepping a phone that Apple has tremendous difficulty topping, at least in terms of design. The Note 8 is also rumored to feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a dual-lens rear camera, similar to what we’re expecting from Apple’s iPhone 8.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be unveiled and released in the late summer, ahead of Apple’s iPhone 8 announcement.