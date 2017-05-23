When it comes to Netflix streaming additions, there’s no such thing as a slow month any more. Having spent billions of dollars on original content this year, new original movies, shows and specials pop up basically every week, but for those still desperate to catch up with all the content that arrived in May, June is at least marginally less packed with huge titles you can’t afford to miss.
Some of the highlights for June include the fifth season of Orange is the New Black, the second season of Flaked, the debuts of GLOW and Little Witch Academia and Okja (starring Tilda Swinton).
Check out the full list of additions to Netflix streaming for June 2017 below:
Available June 1st
- 1 Night (2016)
- 13 Going on 30 (2004)
- Amor.com (Love.com)
- Arrow: Season 5 (2016)
- Burlesque (2017)
- Catfight (2016)
- Catwoman (2004)
- Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
- Days of Grace (2011)
- Devil’s Bride (2016)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- Intersection: Season 2 (2016)
- Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)
- Little Boxes (2016)
- Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)
- My Left Foot (1989)
- Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)
- Playing It Cool (2014)
- Rounders (1998)
- Spring (Primavera) (2016)
- The 100: Season 4 (2016)
- The Ant Bully (2006)
- The Bucket List (2007)
- The Queen (2006)
- The Sixth Sense (1999)
- Vice (2015)
- West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)
- Yarn (2016)
- Young Frankenstein (1974)
- Zodiac (2007)
Available June 2nd
- Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)
- Flaked: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
- Lucid Dream – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Saving Banksy (2014)
- The Homecoming: Collection (2015)
Available June 3rd
- Acapulco La vida va (2017)
- Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
- Headshot (2016)
- Three (2016)
- Tunnel (2016)
- War on Everyone (2016)
Available June 4th
- TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3 (2016)
Available June 5th
- Suite Française (2014)
Available June 7th
- Disturbing the Peace (2016)
- Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)
Available June 9th
- My Only Love Song: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shimmer Lake – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 10th
- Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)
- Daughters of the Dust (1991)
- Havenhurst (2017)
- Sword Master (2016)
Available June 13th
- Oh, Hello On Broadway – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 14th
- Quantico: Season 2 (2016)
Available June 15th
- Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)
- Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)
Available June 16th
- Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)
- Counterpunch – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)
- The Ranch: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- World of Winx: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 17th
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)
- Scandal: Season 6 (2016)
- The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)
Available June 18th
- Shooter: Season 1 (2016)
Available June 20th
- Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
- Disney’s Moana (2016)
- Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 21st
- Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)
- Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)
Available June 23rd
- American Anarchist (2016)
- Free Rein: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GLOW: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- You Get Me – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 26th
- No Escape (2015)
Available June 27th
- Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 28th
- Okja – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 30th
- Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)
- Gypsy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- It’s Only the End of the World (2016)
- Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Weekend (2016)
Check back soon for a full list of the movies and shows being removed from Netflix next month, and watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in June below: