When it comes to Netflix streaming additions, there’s no such thing as a slow month any more. Having spent billions of dollars on original content this year, new original movies, shows and specials pop up basically every week, but for those still desperate to catch up with all the content that arrived in May, June is at least marginally less packed with huge titles you can’t afford to miss.

Some of the highlights for June include the fifth season of Orange is the New Black, the second season of Flaked, the debuts of GLOW and Little Witch Academia and Okja (starring Tilda Swinton).

Check out the full list of additions to Netflix streaming for June 2017 below:

Available June 1st

1 Night (2016)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Amor.com (Love.com)

Arrow: Season 5 (2016)

Burlesque (2017)

Catfight (2016)

Catwoman (2004)

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace (2011)

Devil’s Bride (2016)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Intersection: Season 2 (2016)

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)

Little Boxes (2016)

Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)

My Left Foot (1989)

Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)

Playing It Cool (2014)

Rounders (1998)

Spring (Primavera) (2016)

The 100: Season 4 (2016)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Queen (2006)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Vice (2015)

West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)

Yarn (2016)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Zodiac (2007)

Available June 2nd

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)

Flaked: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Lucid Dream – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Saving Banksy (2014)

The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

Available June 3rd

Acapulco La vida va (2017)

Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)

Headshot (2016)

Three (2016)

Tunnel (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

Available June 4th

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3 (2016)

Available June 5th

Suite Française (2014)

Available June 7th

Disturbing the Peace (2016)

Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)

Available June 9th

My Only Love Song: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shimmer Lake – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 10th

Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)

Daughters of the Dust (1991)

Havenhurst (2017)

Sword Master (2016)

Available June 13th

Oh, Hello On Broadway – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 14th

Quantico: Season 2 (2016)

Available June 15th

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

Available June 16th

Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)

Counterpunch – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)

The Ranch: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

World of Winx: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 17th

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)

Scandal: Season 6 (2016)

The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

Available June 18th

Shooter: Season 1 (2016)

Available June 20th

Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)

Disney’s Moana (2016)

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 21st

Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)

Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)

Available June 23rd

American Anarchist (2016)

Free Rein: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Get Me – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 26th

No Escape (2015)

Available June 27th

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 28th

Okja – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 30th

Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)

Gypsy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It’s Only the End of the World (2016)

Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Weekend (2016)

Check back soon for a full list of the movies and shows being removed from Netflix next month, and watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in June below: