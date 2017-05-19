For as popular as the iPhone already is, Apple’s iconic smartphone will take things to the next level once the iPhone 8 is released later this year. Said to feature a sleek new redesign with an edge-to-edge display, the iPhone 8 will likely spur the largest and most significant upgrade cycle Apple has seen yet. After all, seeing as how the iPhone form factor has more or less remained unchanged since the 2014 release of the iPhone 6, current iPhone owners have been pining for something fresh and different for years now. And for anyone curious about the iPhone 8 form factor, we recently posted exclusive photos of what the final iPhone 8 design will likely look like.

With the excitement for the iPhone 8 building with each passing week, there have been a few worrisome reports claiming that the device might be subject to significant delays. In fact, a handful of reports have even claimed that Apple might push back the iPhone 8 release date all the way to November. Even some of the more optimistic reports we’ve seen have said that the iPhone 8 might not see the light of day until October.

Regarding the reasons behind the rumored delay, there have been rumblings that Apple has seen poor yields when manufacturing the iPhone 8’s advanced OLED display. Additionally, there have been indications that some of Apple’s partners responsible for supplying some of the iPhone 8’s more advanced components won’t be able to ramp up supply in time for a September launch.

Not to worry, we’re finally starting to see reports which suggest that the pessimism surrounding the iPhone 8 release date may have been blown out of proportion. Either that, or Apple and its partners in recent weeks managed to get a firm grasp on production problems. Regardless, anyone interested in picking up Apple’s flagship iPhone 8 won’t necessarily have to wait until November to do so.

According to a new research note from Morgan Stanley, the iPhone 8 will hit store shelves during a normal time frame, which is to say that it will likely be released sometime in mid-late September. Specifically, Morgan Stanley relays that it has found no evidence of ongoing production problems or delays in Apple’s supply chain.

Seeking Alpha notes:

Reports of low yields for components have shaken some investors, but “Morgan Stanley’s Greater China Technology Research colleagues have not yet seen delays in the supply chain and still expect new iPhone production to start on time for most of the components (including OLED),” the firm says.

Morgan Stanley’s recent note corroborates noted leaker OnLeaks’ prediction that mass production will begin in earnest this Summer ahead of a planned launch in September.

According to my sources: DVT started last month. PVT will start between June and July. Final mass production in August for September launch. https://t.co/2M2YyMjyi8 — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) May 11, 2017

Of course, we can pretty much expect to see the iPhone 8 be supply-constrained at launch, a September release date notwithstanding. While this will undoubtedly be frustrating to many, it simply par for the course anytime Apple releases a new iPhone, and especially when Apple introduces a brand new iPhone design with incredibly advanced components. Remember, aside from a new form factor, the iPhone 8 will reportedly incorporate advanced camera modules that will provide support for facial recognition and augmented reality.