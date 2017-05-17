Cult classic game ‘Phantom Dust’ free to download on Xbox One, PC

In a surprise announcement on Monday, Microsoft revealed that original Xbox cult classic Phantom Dust would be re-releasing on Xbox One and PC for free on Tuesday, May 16th. This action combat game wasn’t the most iconic Xbox game, but it has plenty of fans who have been dying for it to return.

Back at E3 2016, Microsoft showed off a trailer for what appeared to be a sequel to Phantom Dust during its press conference. That game was eventually shelved and the studio working on it closed, but rather than abandon the IP altogether, Microsoft decided to re-release the original game.

“Phantom Dust for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC is a re-release of the original Xbox classic, now returning with full Xbox LIVE support and a host of enhancements, including Xbox Play Anywhere, cross-device multiplayer, achievements, and 16×9 presentation,” reads the video description. “It features new gameplay enhancements including multiplayer starter decks that let you jump straight into multiplayer, improved frame rate, and adjustments to overall game balance.”

Fans of Phantom Dust are surely disappointed that the sequel was killed before it was finished, but having the original game brought back to life on modern machines is better than nothing. Plus, it’s free to download on both Xbox One and PC, and cross-play support means that you can battle your friends who have the game on PC while you play on an Xbox One, or vice versa.

You can download Phantom Dust for free right now from the Xbox Store or the Windows Store. There’s also a free Multiplayer Starter Pack available so that you can hit the ground running online.