iOS 10.3.2 now available to download on iPhone and iPad

Nearly a month and a half after iOS 10.3.1 rolled out to the public, Apple has now officially released iOS 10.3.2 on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. We’re still waiting on detailed release notes from Apple, but the update screen reveals that the new version of iOS focuses on bug fixes and security improvements.

iOS 10.3 brought a host of interesting changes and additions to the platform, including the Find My AirPods feature, weather forecasts in the Maps app and a Podcasts widget. iOS 10.3 also brought the Apple File System to iOS devices to help streamline performance behind the scenes.

With WWDC just a few weeks away, we don’t expect to see many more significant additions to iOS 10. Hints and leaks focusing on iOS 11 have already begun to surface, which means it won’t be long before Apple details the next major version of its mobile operating system. In the meantime, Apple will continue to push out bug fixes and improvements to keep iOS 10.3 up to snuff until the fall.

If you want to update your device to iOS 10.3.2 immediately, you can do so by heading to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. You can also apply the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.