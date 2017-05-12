Happy Friday, Apple fans. Your prize for making it through another tough week is a great list of the eight best paid iPhone and iPad apps of the day that are on sale for free. Grab them while you can, because these sales could end in 60 seconds or 60 hours… whatever the case may be, they won’t be around for long.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

WeCal

Normally $2.99.

1、Simple and Smart

Intelligent sorting, every day will be arranged in good order.

2、Ultra light experience

Reject complex . Add reminders or contacts , just one touch.

3、Sharing and Cooperation

Calendar directly shows shared activities, which makes collaboration more efficient.

4、Real-time interaction

Add notes to the schedule and progress notice ,you can grasp the situation at any time.

WeCal, turn time into life.

Download WeCal

Write for iPhone

Normally $1.99.

Writing. Automated Dropbox/iCloud Syncing. Markdown. Fastest Sharing. Beautiful Design. Love. NOTE: iCloud sync between iOS and Mac version of Write is currently broken. I have no definite date on a fix for this. Dropbox sync should be working just fine. “Write For iPhone Looks Like The Future Of iOS Text Editors” – Cult of Mac “Write Packs a Ton of Note Taking, Sharing, and Syncing Features into an Incredibly Simple Interface” – Lifehacker “Write is a fantastic text editing app. So good, in fact, that it has replaced the other apps I’ve been using on my phone.” – Mac World “Write for Dropbox is a near perfect way to jot down notes on your iPhone” – The Next Web #############################

Features

############################# – Write opens to a new blank note to quickly jot down things on your mind

– Automatic Dropbox Syncing

– TextExpander Touch Support

– Share files instantly with iCloud and Dropbox Share Links

– 2 Theme : Cloudy White and Space Gray

– Full background support for uploading notes to Dropbox. Notes will continue uploading to Dropbox even if you close the app

– Clean distraction free interface

– Create, edit and view text files on your iPhone and iPod Touch

– Folder Support (upto 1 level deep)

– Full Markdown support with ability to preview markdown even while writing

– A special markdown toolbar to make writing in markdown easy

– Insert images with absolute image URLs from your Dropbox account

– Full screen writing and reading

– Ability to click on links and phone numbers when in view mode

– An exclusive cursor trackpad and swipe selection

– Pull to Save and Pull to Delete

– Favourite the files you use frequently and access them quickly

– Quick look – A unique quick look inspired way to peek at contents of any file without opening it

– Custom Fonts

– Brightness Control within application

– Night Mode

– Offline Support – Upload your changes to Dropbox next time you’re connected

– Import notes from other apps into Write

– 25+ inbuilt actions to share your notes

– Publish as a Web Page

– Generate Dropbox share link with a single tap

– Save in Evernote, Google Drive, CloudApp

– Virtually unlimited ways to share your note using Custom URL Schemes

Download Write for iPhone

ListLogic

Normally $3.99.

ListLogic is an easy to use list manager that works like a lightweight spreadsheet. ListLogic is the first list manager on the app store that also handles lists with numerical, date, time and boolean data. ListLogic allows you to do more than create lists with just textual information, you can also utilize three columns of data. With this type of flexibility, you can easily: – Maintain price lists

– Track measurements, like weight loss

– Manage monetary budgets

– Maintain head counts in guests lists

– Monitor glucose readings over time

– Create material lists with count and price data

– Track expenses

– …and this is just with numerical data Also, ListLogic allows the third column to become a calculated column which utilizes the data of the other two columns to evaluate a numerical expression; e.g. column1 + column2. Key Features – Manage lists by organizing them into folders. You can also say your favorites to find them quickly.

– Rows can contain numerical, date, time and boolean data. Numerical data can be formatted as: decimal, currency, percentage or have no formatting at all.

– Calculated Column Numerical expressions can be applied on rows to evaluate calculated columns. Expressions can be: addition, subtraction and multiplication of rows.

– Summary Functions Summary functions can be applied on each numeric column. Functions include: max, min, count, total and average.

– Sort and Filtering Lists can be filtered by marked rows and sorted manually, alphabetically, numerically, by date or by time.

– Search Lists and list items can be filtered by searching for textual content.

– Templates You can have templates for frequently created lists

Download ListLogic

Health Mapper

Normally $4.99.

Use Health Mapper to quickly and easily monitor your health condition(s). Track symptoms, medication, measurements and anything else that’s important to your health like exercise, diet, sleep and stress. Use Health Mapper to: • Give you and your doctor the big picture on your health condition. • Track any health condition including: Acne, Angina, Anxiety, Asthma, Atrial Fibrillation, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Coeliac Disease, Colitis, Constipation, Crohn’s, Disease, Depression, Diabetes, Eczema, Hayfever, Heart Failure, Hypertension, HIV, Hypothyroidism, IBS, Ischaemic Heart Disease, Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis, Osteoarthritis, Osteoporosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Period, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Stroke. • Quickly and easily track symptoms, medication and anything else that’s important to you. • Create charts to see which symptoms occur most. Identify the effect a new medication is having on your symptoms or spot improvements since a change in diet or exercise. • Create and export a health report, and show the doctor how you’ve been since your last appointment. • Remind you to take your medication. • Health Mapper can now send data to and from Apple’s Health app. Now you can track and analyse your symptoms, medication and measurements alongside data that’s been created by your other apps and devices – things like daily steps, walking and running distance, weight and blood pressure. • Create an account and save your data in our secure, encrypted Cloud server. If you change or lose your phone, your tracking will remain safe and can be transferred to your new device. • Keep your data protected by using our iOS 8 Touch ID implementation.

Download Health Mapper

Orderly

Normally $0.99.

— Featured by Apple 2017 ‘New Apps we Love’, and now over a million satisfied users of our Apps — “Orderly is designed based on how the human-mind visualizes to-do lists !” It is a nice and incredibly easy to use to-do list app, that features a breath-taking interface, seamless cloud sync, and comes with “Location Based Reminders”, so that the users never miss a to-do task at a particular location. It is now updated with great features like unlimited categories or folders, and powerful search. Orderly displays the to-dos using the APPLE’s bookshelf metaphor, so that you get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually. THE BEST part of the App is: * Orderly automatically prioritizes your to-do list items by moving around those sticky notes between various priorities * Key Features 1. Visual interface and layout, provides absolute ease for managing errands and chores.

2. Location based reminders, alerts you of a to-do at a particular location.

3. Auto prioritizing of to-dos.

4. Recurring to-dos.

5. Cloud sync across devices

6. Unlimited categories for to-dos.

7. Powerful search within a category or across all folders. * * * Highlights * * * * Create multiple folders and categorize the todo lists in it.

* LOCATION based Alerts, reminds you of the to-do or task at the place you are in !

* Sync across multiple devices with DropBox sync

* Complete to-dos with simple gestures.

* Undo a completed item

* Automatically prioritizes your todo based on the time and day.

* Search through Archives of completed to-do lists.

* Store in archive for any number of days.

* Optional manual prioritization * * GESTURES * * # Pinch to zoom out.

# Swipe right to mark to-do tasks as completed

# Swipe right again to undo a completed task

# Swipe left to delete to-do task

# Long press to delete or drag and drop to move a to-do list to a different priority

# Drag and Drop on the “New” icon to create a copy.

# Drag and drop on the “Flip” icon to move it to another folder.

Download Orderly

Tiny Runner

Normally $0.99.

An endless running game. Tap the screen to jump and avoid all obstacles on the way. How far can you run?!

Let’s start an adventurous and exciting journey!

Enjoy! Features:

– Fun, challenging, random and endless tracks.

– Simple controls.

– More roles available.

– An Universal App with hd optimized for retina resolution.

Download Tiny Runner

Chronicle

Normally $2.99.

Chronicle takes the pain out of keeping a diary. With an easy-to-use interface and cloud based syncing, the app is designed to provide the necessary power while keeping the focus on what really matters: You and your words. We’ve made Chronicle with the following features: • Fully updated for iOS 9.

• Your words are instantly synced in real time to all your devices.

• A beautiful interface designed for simplicity. Give Chronicle a try today. We think you’ll love it.

Download Chronicle

Flick Soccer 3D

Normally $1.99.

Flick Soccer 3D Flick Soccer 3D comes with some great soccer action for you. Experience the ultimate Soccer action come live on your screen. Game Objective: Game objective is to play through the career mode and become legendary soccer player, earn experience points and unlock other game modes. Game Modes • Career Mode: 1. Play: You can play from beginner to legendary. Level up by playing matches, scoring goals and earning xps.

2. Practice: Get the real feel before the action starts, practice as much as you want • Arcade Mode 1. Penalty: Play penalties and play for as much as you want unless you have missed 5 shots. You have to make high score in this mode 2. Free kick: You can play as much as you want unless you have missed 4 shots. You have to make high score in this mode as well. You can choose the positions manually. Obstacles are auto generated as per the player’s difficulty level in career mode Levels of Action There are 5 difficulty levels: •Amateur •Semi – Pro •Professional •World Class •Legendary Note: Earn more XP and unlock each level. Obstacles will be tougher as he climbs up the levels. Obstacles * Goal Keeper (Primary obstacle)

* Defender (comes in higher levels) Collectables • Trophies, Coins and experience points – CAREER

• Coins and score

With realistic graphics and animation, this is surely a great game for any soccer fan.

Download Flick Soccer 3D