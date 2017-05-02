The battery life in Logitech’s new iPad keyboard will last longer than you own your iPad

Logitech’s Create backlit iPad keyboard case is by far our favorite keyboard case currently available for any of Apple’s iPad models. If features a slim design with backlit keys that feel great and have the perfect amount of travel. There’s really no better option out there right now, but that might change when the new Logitech Slim Folio case is released in the near future.

“Slim Folio takes mobile computing to a new level,” Logitech says of its new iPad keyboard case, which is compatible with Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad released in 2017. “Now you can enjoy laptop-like typing anywhere you take your iPad. Its slim, light design makes it a joy to use and carry around, all the while keeping your iPad safe from bumps, scratches and spills. No matter where you need to get your work done – a café table, a desk or even your lap – Slim Folio locks your iPad at an optimal angle for typing and holds firm on any surface.”

That all sounds great, but it doesn’t even cover the most impressive feature of Logitech’s new iPad keyboard case: it features four-year battery life. That’s right… FOUR YEARS.

The Slim Folio case never needs to be charged. Instead, it uses a small coin battery like the ones you might find in watches or calculators. And since it uses ultra-efficient Bluetooth Low Energy tech to connect to the iPad, it can be used for two hours a day and last for four years before the battery needs to be changed. The odds of you still owning the same iPad four years from now are slim, so this case will undoubtedly outlast your iPad.

Logitech’s Slim Folio case can be pre-ordered on the company’s website for $99.