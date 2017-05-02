Microsoft’s big May event has now come and gone, and there’s plenty of interesting news out there for Windows fans who were wondering when Microsoft might respond to Google’s attack on the education market with Chrome OS. Now that Microsoft fans have been taken care of, it’s time to offer a little something to all the Apple fans out there. You’ll find 10 paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free in this post. Grab them while you can, since these sales could end at any moment.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

FairRide+

Normally $2.99.

FairRide+ compares fares between Uber and Lyft’s product lines allowing you to quickly get the ride you need at the lowest cost right from Notification Center Widgets.

FairRide+ averages costs and automatically factors Surge and Prime Time surcharges so you never have to! Features:

– Directly compares prices by product type

– Open rideshare apps directly to quickly book your ride

– Averages price ranges for quick comparisons

– Displays time to pickup

– Displays ETA to destination

– Automatically factors Surge / Prime Time surcharges

– Saves favorite locations

Offliner

Normally $0.99.

Offliner is a web browser which allows users to save the pages so that they can read without internet connection.

Offliner has a minimalistic design which makes the user experience very simple and pleasant.

•This app can be used for reading articles and blog posts, when flying on a plane, traveling by tube, or in any other place without an internet connection.

•To save articles within this app, use the browser to find your articles and press the save button from the right top cornet of the app.

•This app does not require any login or password.

•Available for all of your iOS devices

Zip—Zap

Normally $1.99.

Touch to contract.

Release to let go.

Bring the clumsy mechanical beings home. · · ·

over 100 levels

no ads

no in-app-purchases »brilliantly designed« – gamezebo

»a lot of heart« – pocketgamer

»clever« – toucharcade

»excellent« – macstories

»absolute joy to play« – platformalist

Flight Tracker

Normally $1.99.

Turn your iPhone, iPad into an air traffic radar and see planes around the world move in real-time on a detailed map. Or point your device at a plane in the sky to find out where it’s going and more. Features that have helped make our application – Flight Tracker the best app in 115 countries include:

* Watch planes move in real-time on detailed map

* Identify planes flying overhead by simply pointing your device at the sky (requires GPS equipped device)

* Experience what the pilot of a an aircraft sees in real-time and in 3D (requires iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPod Touch 5th gen., and above + iOS 6.0 or higher)

* Tap on a plane for comprehensive flight and aircraft information such as route, estimated time of arrival, actual time of departure, aircraft type, speed, altitude, and high-resolution picture

* Tap on an airport icon for current delay stats and weather conditions

* Easy to search for individual flights using flight number, airport, or airline

* Easy to filter by airline, aircraft, altitude, speed, and more

* Easy to set bookmarks to enable quick navigation to areas of interest

* Get a detailed list of all flights in the air in your area on your device

* Realistic aircraft symbols

Weby

Normally $1.99.

Most simple and easy to use app that lets you make videos of your web browser from within the app including your voice. This is ideal for someone who is teaching or explaining something while browsing the web. NOTE: You have to launch this app and record your web experience within this app + Record web based HTML5 online games

+ Record web based online tutorials

+ Download once and use on all Apple devices HOW TO MAKE IT WORK:

• Launch app and browse to your favorite webpage within the app

• Once there click on the “camera” button within the app below

• Movie recording will start

• Now click away and say anything you want out loud.

• Both your webpage clicks and sounds will be recorded

• Once you are done then click on the camera button again

• Your webpage experience along with your sound will be saved as a movie to your camera roll.

• That’s it you are done! Now share your recording anyway you like on facebook, twitter, youtube etc.

Air Contacts Pro

Normally $2.99.

Air Contacts is the only Today Widget Contacts Launcher you will ever need, with ability to Call and Text your favorite contacts directly from the Widgets screen! This is an app with a powerful widget that will dramatically improve everyday use of your iPhone. While currently contacting your friends can be an annoyingly long process because you must open apps and search through contact after contact, with Magic Contact just swipe right from the lock screen, home screen, or pull down the widgets screen from within any app and get immediate access to your favorites. You can also organize contacts in groups (e.g. Family, Friends, Work) and access them directly from the widget. This Widget support calling, message, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Email and FaceTime. Features:

– Call & Text from the Notification Center

– Call & Message

– WhatsApp

– Email

– FaceTime

– Skype

– Messenger

– Unlimited Contacts & Groups

– 3D Touch in the widget for quick call

– Full support for iOS 9 & 10

Week Calendar

Normally $1.99.

***** BEST CALENDAR APP WORLDWIDE *****

Whether you use iCloud, Exchange or Google calendar, Week Calendar is the most user friendly and the all-round calendar app worldwide for everyone that needs to get the most out of their calendar app. Does your ordinary iPhone or iPad calendar give you insufficient insight and options? Then Week Calendar is the solution for you. CALENDAR CLARITY

Week Calendar provides a clear and detailed overview based on day, week, (mini)month or year level. Week Calendar breaks through the limitations of the standard calendar and adds functionality to improve your calendar usage. PACKED WITH USEFUL FUNCTIONS

Move your appointments by simply dragging, copying and pasting. Clear up a busy schedule by assigning different colors to various appointments and events. Powerful reminder functions make sure you’ll always remember your events. Customizable week numbers or repetitive options and many other functions suited to your own personal needs. FAST AND EASY TO USE

Adding, repeating and moving events is much easier with Week Calendar. With a magnificent user interface and intuitive usability, Week Calendar is a pleasure for both regular as well as power users. SUBSCRIBE TO HOLIDAYS, SPORTS AND OTHER EVENTS

Add additional subscriptions to sports games, national holidays and more to your calendar from the Calendar Store. INTEGRATED GROUP EVENT PLANNER BY CALLY

Easily create group events and invite participants using Cally integrated group event planner. In just a few simple steps you create an event, suggest locations and dates and invite the participants. MOST IMPORTANT FEATURES

● Apple Watch app (iPhone)

● Magnificent overview of your appointments and events

● Viewing all your events for the week at one glance

● Calendar overview by day, week, month and year

● Simply relocate events using drag and drop

● Quickly add events on the right time using tap-and-hold

● Completely adaptable and customizable Tools menu to quickly change appointments and events

● Integrated group event planner by Cally

● Invite participants / share appointments and events by e-mail, Messages, WhatsApp

● Local calendar invite, enabling you to send invitations using a local calendar too.

● Works without setup for all calendar services supported by iOS (iCloud, iCal, Google, Exchange, Outlook, CalDAV, Birthdays, Subscriptions)

● Attachments

● Pinch to zoom

● Various icons for different events

● Link contacts to events

● Rotates with screen

● Event templates

● Easy-to-read widget

● Advanced recurrence rules

● Customizable display

● Time Zone Support

● Navigate with: Apple & Google Maps, Citymapper, Garmin, Here, iGo, Maps.me, Moovit, MotionX, Navigon, Sygic, TomTom, TransitApp, Waze, Yandex, 高德地图

● Alternate Calendars (Chinese, Hebrew, Indian, Islamitic & Persian)

● Batch operations

● Full customization of events

● Adaptable week numbers

● Available in many languages

WatchSocial

Normally $0.99.

WatchSocial now you can keep in touch with friends by updating your status on Facebook through your precious Apple Watch. With this app you can: • Dictate or Scribble for update your status Facebook

• View your profile on your Apple Watch (Photo, Name, Date of Birth, Notes, Bio)

• Access speed functionality through 3D Touch: Post to Facebook, Privacy Policy, Credits

• View the details of Apple Watch and your iPhone (battery monitor, version of iOS, available space, used space)

• Add the pre-built post that you can share on Facebook with your Apple Watch

• Send a hint to developers so they can improve the user experience and feature requests For proper operation of this app, you must have an Apple Watch and make sure it is always connected and synchronized your iPhone. Spread this app with the functionality “Tell your friends”, each month will be guaranteed many new features for recreate on their Apple Watch the Facebook user experience. NOTE: The app needs the login via your Facebook account, and remember that this app is not affiliated with Facebook Inc.

Planet Switch

Normally $0.99.

Planet Switch is the new game from SALTANDPAPPER! This game is a big challenge that you and your friends brings to incandescence.

The Perfect Game to kill time or just to chill.

Your reflexes and your concentration are in demand – you’ll be challenged to always change the matching planets color.

The goal is to save the planet by simply tapping fingers.

The principle sounds simple but can you make it up to the pressure to keep if your friends score more points than you? Challenge your friends – Challenge the whole world!

Easy to play, difficult to master.

Gangster Granny 3

Normally $0.99.

Some time had passed since Gangster Granny went on her ferocious trip to rob a bank. Those days seemed to be left behind as she now held an icecream instead of a gun, peacefully walking on the calm, sunny streets of a small village. Little did she know it was all about to change…

An evil corporation was now ruling the world, and seemed quite interested in Gangster Granny. But why? Who is behind all this?

Looks like it’s time to break in, again. ———————————– Gangster Granny 3 brings back the adventure genre from original Gangster Granny game, and offers even more variety to objectives, enemies and gunplay.

