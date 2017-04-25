Turn any iPhone 7 Plus into a Jet Black iPhone with this glossy skin

Apple fans are always ravenous for new colors and designs on the company’s devices, so it came as no surprise when the Jet Black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus immediately became the most difficult iPhones to find when they launched last year. If you weren’t willing to wait for the Jet Black stock to replenish, you probably went ahead and picked up a Gold, Silver or standard Black iPhone instead.

It’s a frustrating concession to make, but if you still want a Jet Black iPhone (and don’t want to have to pay $600 or so to get one), a glossy skin from EasySkinz can do the trick for a fraction of the price.

For the next few hours, EasySkinz is selling its iPhone 7 Plus Luxuria High Gloss Jet Black Skin for $14.36. That’s a few dollars off the regular price and a massive savings over buying a new phone.

“Our designers developed a precise and innovative skin that protects your iPhone 7 Plus in a way that suits your own character for enhanced personal expression,” says the company in a description of the product on its website. “EasySkinz are designed to follow the lines of the iPhone 7 Plus for more natural, purely flawless finish that looks more as a paint.”

Not only will your iPhone 7 Plus have the sleek Jet Black look that everyone wants, but you won’t have to worry about it getting smudged and scratched up every time you lay a finger on it. For many iPhone owners, that might be worth the price of admission alone.