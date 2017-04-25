Some Galaxy S8 users experience Wi-Fi and wireless charging issues

The Galaxy S8’s first reported issue concerns the display. Some units out there suffer from a red tint issue that Samsung claims isn’t a real problem. The company will still roll out a software fix for it. But other users have reported two other issues that are probably a lot more annoying, as they affect Wi-Fi connectivity and wireless charging.

Samsung is already aware about the Wi-Fi issue, and told The Wall Street Journal that a second software update will fix it. The fix will be rolled out only in South Korea, where Samsung identified a fault in the wireless access point of a local carrier.

Samsung told The Journal that neither the red tint issue nor the Wi-Fi problem are product defects.

The wireless charging bug seems to be a bit more widespread, and Samsung is yet to address it. Affected Galaxy S8 owners took to Samsung’s support forums to complain about not being able to wirelessly charge their devices.

It’s unclear at this time what causes the problem, but it appears that the Galaxy S8 phones won’t always work with older wireless charging hardware even though they should, as they all support the same wireless charging standards, complete with support for fast charging.

Is Samsung making sure nothing bad happens to the batteries of the Galaxy S8 by preventing them from using certain wireless charging devices, including Samsung-made ones? We’re yet to find out, but this is probably the kind of problem that Samsung should fix soon.