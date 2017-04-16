Google Photos will now stabilize your shaky smartphone videos

One of Google’s most underrated smartphone apps just quietly got even better this week. According to Android Police, the latest version of the Google Photos app will allow users to stabilize videos with the press of a button. All you need to do to stabilize your videos is download the latest version of the app on your Android device, tap on the pen icon to edit it and look for the “Stabilize” button at the bottom left.

As Android Police notes, video stabilization has been in the works for Google Photos for quite some time. Google began working to bring the feature to the app last August, and although it took nearly a year for the company to finalize it, it will be a welcome addition for anyone who uses the app and frequently takes videos.

Once you hit the “Stabilize” button, you will have to wait for the video to stabilize, which could be nearly instantaneous for a short clip or take well over a minute for a longer clip. The effects aren’t quite as drastic as some of the hardware stabilization that exists in modern smartphones, but it definitely makes a difference.

In fact, you can see for yourself how much of a difference it makes in this comparison video:

You can download the latest version of Google Photos from Google Play right now.