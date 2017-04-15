9 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Just as I’m finishing up this week’s movie trailers roundup, I’m keeping tabs on Disney’s live stream of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Panel from the Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, and I can’t but think that there’s no bigger movie than Episode VIII coming out this year. That said, we’ve got plenty of exciting trailers for you this week. Yes, Disney’s first trailer for The Last Jedi is included.

Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron plays an undercover MI6 agent, the Atomic Blonde, who’s sent in Berlin during the Cold War days preceding the fall of the wall to investigate some sort of crime. The movie comes out on July 28th, and you can expect plenty of action from it. Also starring are James McAvoy, Sofia Boutella, John Goodman, and Bill Skarsgard.

Baby Driver

His name is Baby, and he’s a great getaway driver. We already saw the first trailer for the movie, so it’s time to check out an international version. Baby Driver comes out on June 28th.

Detroit

Kathryn Bigelow’s next big movie is called Detroit, a thriller based on a police raid in 1967. John Boyega, the new Star Wars hero, stars in this one, alongside John Krasinski, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, and others. The film is set to launch on August 4th.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Here it is, the first trailer for the next Star Wars episode is finally here:

The Bad Batch

Coming out on June 23rd, The Bad Batch is a strange love tale taking place in a dystopian world. But the cast is simply amazing. We’ve got Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey, and Diego Luna.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

What if Deadpool and Nick Fury would join forces for a crazy action flick? The Hitman’s Bodyguard isn’t that, but it already looks like a promising comedy. After all, it’s Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson! The movie comes out on August 18th.

The Wizard of Lies

The story of Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme will be told on HBO come May 20th, with Robert De Niro playing the bad guy.

Thor: Ragnarok

We already talked about the first Thor: Ragnarok movie earlier this week, so let’s revisit it. After all, who doesn’t want to see Thor and Hulk going at it somewhere in space, even if it’s only a short scene? We’re going to have to wait for this one, as the new Thor launches on November 3rd.

Transformers: The Last Knight

Robots with swords, celebrating with knights. Wow, that looks good. Transformers: The Last Knight has a brand new trailer that tells us more about the robots’ history on Earth.