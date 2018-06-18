People often think that when it comes to streaming TV shows and movies online, there are only three options: pay for the good stuff, steal the good stuff, or stream the bad stuff. It’s true that all the best streaming services cost money, and oftentimes they’re worth it. If you want the broadest collection of movies and shows along with some of the best original content in the world, you subscribe to Netflix. If you want just-released movies with popular shows sprinkled in, you pay for a service like HBO Now. If you want it all and you have no regard for the people and companies that create all this great content, you steal it using any of the thousands of torrent services and pirating sites out there.

As it turns out, however, there’s a third option that most people aren’t aware of. It’s an app that lets you stream thousands of movies and TV shows to your iPhone, iPad, or Android device — and it’s completely free.

The app is called Tubi TV, and it’s a free download in the iOS App Store and in Google’s Play store on Android devices. We’ve known about the app for quite a while now, but a thread from this past weekend on Reddit reminded us that there are plenty of people out there who have no idea this app exists.

Tubi TV has a catalog of thousands of TV shows and movies from top studios like Paramount and Lionsgate. It’s all free, it’s all legal, and it’s packed with high-quality content. No, of course you’re not going to have access to brand new movies as soon as they hit DVD, but you’ll find tons of great recent movies and TV shows to choose from. There’s also a whole bunch of great content in the Tubi TV catalog that you won’t find anywhere on Netflix, so it’s a great way for cord cutters to supplement their streaming even if they do already subscribe to Netflix.

What’s the catch? There really isn’t one. Yes, you’ll have to sit through commercials from time to time, but that’s no different than watching basic cable TV. Actually, it is different — there are much fewer ads on Tubi TV than there are on cable channels. It’s a small price to pay for free access to all that content, so users don’t seem to mind.

Here’s the app’s full description from the App Store, followed by download links for iOS devices and Android devices.

Watch amazing movies and TV shows for free on your iPhone or iPad. No subscription fees, and no credit cards. Just thousands of hours of streaming video content from studios like Paramount, Lionsgate, MGM, and more. Check out our variety of well-known titles and exclusive categories – including “Not On Netflix” and “Highly Rated On Rotten Tomatoes” – always free. You can find award-winning films and TV shows that span more than 40 genres from comedy, drama, family & kids, classics and horror, to niche favorites such as Korean dramas, anime and British TV. The videos have commercials, so you get everything for free legally and don’t have to spend a single cent. Tubi Features – Watch the biggest stars, movies and TV shows, completely free

– Discover amazing international hits and hidden gems

– Browse unique categories, including our “Not on Netflix” section

– Create and manage your own personal video queue

– Pick up watching where you left off

– Explore fresh anime, Korean dramas, telenovelas, reality shows and more

– Check out new videos added every week

– Sync your account between online devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Xbox and Amazon

– Cast to your TV with Chromecast and Airplay

– Stream on the web at tubitv.com Download Tubi and free your entertainment today!

Download Tubi TV for iOS

Download Tubi TV for Android