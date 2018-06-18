School’s out and summer weather is officially here, which means it’s the perfect time to… sit inside and fill up your iPhone or iPad with awesome paid iOS apps that are on sale for free. We’ve rounded up the eight best premium apps of the day that are available for free for a limited time, and you’ll find them all listed out below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Weather Now

Normally $4.99.

Amazingly beautiful 3D images of our planet draws your attention for so long that you may forget that the application has other useful features that allows you easy access to precise, global weather information. Features:

• Easily select different cities using the city carousel with national flags

• Chic 3D “home screen” with high-quality real-time image of the earth, atmosphere, the stars and the sun

• 15-day forecast chart with detailed daily weather conditions, independent day and night temperature charts

• 48-hour hourly forecast with detailed information with real-time changing of chart step

• Database of 80 000 cities with weather information, quick look-up and automatic detection of location

• Temperature on the icon badge

• Customized Weather Widget

• Weather Maps The main features of “Weather Now” are the “home screen” and the forecast page with a unique way of scaling the charts. On the “home screen”, you can get information on the selected location such as local time and current weather with detailed weather conditions, and, of course, an incredibly beautiful three-dimensional image of the globe with realistic-looking atmosphere, the sun and the stars. You can manually turn it, increase and decrease its size, run the slow spinning animation or stop it. Installed in a cradle or dock station, the application can run as a screensaver, attracting your friends and fellows. The weather forecast is provided by CustomWeather, Inc, an American weather provider of global weather information for over 15 years. CustomWeather is a leader in technology and meteorological innovation, providing local weather information to companies and application developers around the world. The current weather data is gathered from thousands of professionally installed and maintained weather stations installed mostly at airports. WeatherNow only shows current weather from stations that have reported local weather conditions within the past hour. Current weather data is refreshed every 30 minutes; that is twice as frequent as most other weather providers can offer. Unique 48-hour forecasts from over 80,000 locations around the world provide a level of coverage and detail that simply cannot be found elsewhere. Current weather information includes: description, air temperature, wind direction and force, humidity, dew point, pressure, visibility, as well as comfort index with reference to current weather conditions.

Detailed weather forecast information includes: description, day and night air temperature, wind direction and force, humidity, UV index, probability of precipitation, and comfort index with reference to current weather conditions.

Download Weather Now

Dominant investors app

Normally $9.99.

The application “Dominant Investors” analyzes more than 7,500 thousand companies on the stock exchanges of the USA and the cryptocurrency market and chooses assets with the most powerful fundamental and technical parameters. You don’t need to spend time for market research, analysis of news and studying of fundamental indicators. The app provides you access to the share list and the cryptocurrencies which have the largest potential of growth and specific points of entry with optimal level risk and income. You just need to choose an asset with the profitability level which you would like to receive and wait for an exact trading signal to conclude the bargain.

Download Dominant investors app

MAVIS – Pro Camera

Normally $16.99.

MAVIS is the ultimate pro filmmaking and broadcast camera for the iPhone. It provides professional level filming tools including focus peaking, waveform monitor, vectorscope, false color and zebras. It gives you audio controls, audio metering, custom resolutions, framerates and recordings formats. It also brings a natural interface to give you full flexible manual control while shooting. Main features include: – Focus peaking and expanded focus for manual focus assist

– Zebras and False Color exposure assist

– Manual focus, exposure and color

– HD, 2K and 4K* recording

– High bitrate and HEVC encoding*

– Custom frame rates up to 240fps*

– Digital Zoom in 1080p

– Dual camera support for iPhone 7 Plus, Phone 8 Plus and iPhone x

– Full screen mode

– Custom audio inputs

– Audio metering and manual audio gain control where available*

– Real-time audio passthrough for monitoring in headphones*

– Real-time full-scale vectorscope for color work

– Real-time full-scale waveform monitor for exposure monitoring

– Timecode

– Global Presets

– Custom Function (FN) button

– Multiple saving and sharing options

– Apple Watch record start/stop remote

– Support Docs Support for multiple resolutions*:

– 4K (UHD) with audio

– 4K (4:3, no audio) – record at maximum camera resolution without audio

– 2K (4:3, no audio)

– HD Custom frame rates:

– Presets available include 24fps, 25fps, 30fps, 50fps, 60fps*

– Select any frame rate from 3fps up to 240fps*

– Record up to 240fps in 1080p* Full manual controls for:

– Focus

– Exposure

– ISO

– Shutter

– Color temperature Shooting Assistants:

– Focus peaking and Expanded focus helps ensure your shots are always in focus

– Real-time full-scale waveform monitor helps you shoot with the optimum dynamic range

– Real-time full scale vectorscope ensures your colors are consistent and your white balance is correct

– Zebra overlay helps ensure your shots are never over exposed

– False color support for Gradient and Ranges with full details about color representations

– False color helps ensure your shots are never over/under exposed Encoding bit rates:

– 10Mbit/s (Make your storage last longer)

– 20Mbit/s (Standard)

– 30Mbit/s (High quality production)

– 50Mbit/s (Great for post and color grading)

– 100Mbit/s (Great for very high quality productions, color grades and visual effects)* Audio control:

– Custom external inputs

– Select external audio input from Lightning connector or analog input

– Stereo audio from Lightning connected inputs

– Internal mic selection and polar pattern

– Manual gain control where available

– Audio pass-through/monitoring with headphones*

– VU metering Viewfinder support

– Recording Tally

– De-Squeeze support for Moondog Anamorphic Lens

– Image flip support for DOF adaptors

– Support for different aspect ratios in the viewfinder

– Support for guide overlays in viewfinder Device Info

– Battery life indicator

– Memory usage indicator *Device restrictions apply. See website for full details – shootmavis.com/specs

Download MAVIS – Pro Camera

Flick Champions Classic

Normally $1.99.

Are you the next Roger Federer, Ronaldo or Michael Jordan? Put your sporting skills to the test with Flick Champions. Choose your nation, take part in eight different sports and become the ultimate sporting god. Play in one-off exhibition matches or take on a tournament challenge to get to the top. Got a friend that thinks they are a better player? Play one-on-one or in a 16 player tournament and find out who the most valuable player really is! PRESS QUOTES:

“It’s brilliant fun, it has crisp, clear visuals, enjoyable music (with some really brilliant sound effects, particularly the football chants)” — Tapscape “Old skool as heck, Flick Champions HD is simple, fun, and addictive.” — Pocket Gamer “Flick Championship HD is eight above par flick titles in one universal package. It’s definitely worth the pick up if even one appeals.” — 148Apps “Flick Champions is a lot of fun.” — App Spy “Flick Champions is one of the best sports games in the App Store because it re-imagines the classic sports for the touch based interface.” — Apple’n’Apps FLICK CHAMPIONS CLASSIC HIGHLIGHTS:

• 9 different sports to play, Soccer, Basketball, Hockey, Tennis, Bowling, Archery, American Football, Golf and Baseball!

• 16 player local tournaments mean you can show your friends you’re A-game.

• 24 Cups to participate in, will you be crowned champion of them all?

• Intuitive controls mean everyone can join in the fun.

• Computer controlled opponents come in three different difficulty settings so you can really put your skills to the test.

• Gorgeous Hi-Definition graphics bring the games to life.

• Tons of content to unlock.

• Leaderboards and achievements so you can see how you rank across the world.

• Universal build, will work on iPad/iPhone/iPod touch.

Download Flick Champions Classic

Week Calendar Pro

Normally $1.99.

A different approach to working with calendars. Fully customizable week calendar to link all your calendars to. Week Calendar Pro allows you to fully customize what you what to see on your calendar through a nice drop down preset that you can quickly switch between.

Add unlimited presets to filter out:

– Days (show/hide any day)

– Select which calendars to show

– Select up to three working weeks (15 days)

– Zoom in/out on hours or view 24 hours

– Select which day is first day of week

– Tap and hold to add new event

– Drag existing events to reschdule

– and many more to discover

Download Week Calendar Pro

MamaLingua Premium

Normally $1.99.

Learn Spanish or English with the MamaLingua language app for kids and parents! With MamaLingua Premium for iOS, you’ll learn Spanish or English words and phrases you can use every day with your baby, preschooler, or young kids. The MamaLingua Spanish App includes audio, text translations, and phonetics for more than 900 words and phrases in both Spanish and English. Categories include everyday routines like bathing, playing, reading, and sleeping. Because MamaLingua covers everyday activities and routines, it’s the perfect tool for parents and kids to learn and practice Spanish or English together.

Download MamaLingua Premium

MyTracks

Normally $4.99.

Now record GPS tracks, monitor your performance, share your outdoor activities with friends!

Do you want to track your outdoor activities?

Do you need to navigate to waypoints?

Do you want to store your favorites destinations? MyTracks is a professional app for getting GPS data when you are going out (eg. Walking, jogging, driving, bicycling and etc). It’s such a technical solution application based on its high precision instruments. MyTracks takes the data from the GPS sensor and uses it to determine all of the different statistics to track, including geographic data and velocity calculations. No login or account required, just turn it on and go! Adaptive:

▪ Great for hiking, skiing, snowboarding, running, sailing, walking, flying, navigating, biking, geocaching and more!

▪ Great for photographers who need to track location data for their pictures!

▪ Great for hunters and fishermen who need to store specific locations! Over 1 million users, top rated around the world.

▪ Great for military navigational applications! Features:

⊹ Ultra high precision instruments.

⊹ Accurate max/avg. Speed calculations.

⊹ Total/Moving time automatic counting.

⊹ Best map selection which include road, terrain, satellite, and marine map types.

⊹ Import/Export CSV, GPX, KML, KMZ format.

⊹ Barometer/Pedometer.

⊹ Airplane Flight tracking.

⊹ Sunrise/Sunset calculation.

⊹ Long term recording till battery run out.

⊹ Fully editable waypoints on the fly to your current track.

⊹ Gradient track by speed or altitude. Make sure GPS working background normally, please switch “ALLOW ACCESS LOCATION” into ‘Always’.

Long term using GPS, will dramatically increase your battery consumption.

Download MyTracks

IQ Test Pro Edition

Normally $2.99.

Try Best Way To Know Your IQ!

IQ Test Pro Edition. 2 Differents Tests With solutions Reviews

“There’s always another app claiming to test your brain. This one delivered!

I am very pleased with it. I’ll be recommending this to all my friends. It’s a great way to get the juices of the mind flowing. I don’t know what the actual standard test consists of, however I can imagine it’s pretty similar to this apps knowledge base! In closing -Sending my thanks to the developers!” “I can’t believe all these people bragging that they got IQ’s of 135 and 140. The average is 100. Obviously, most of you people are lying. 3% of people have an IQ of 125 and over. 0.39% have an IQ over 140. One things I say, is that, ‘the person who tells everyone how smart they are probably are not.’ My sister is is pretty smart and has an IQ of 128. She’s going to MIT. I think you people bragging about your iq probably aren’t the smartest. If you were really smart, you’d know everyone would just say your lying and not tell everyone your IQ. I think it’s a good, accurate app because my sister took a really long iq test and got the exact same score.” IQ Test like a Job Interview

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! iq test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern. NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only.

Download IQ Test Pro Edition