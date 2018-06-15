How to watch the World Cup online for free, and get the premium experience

The 2018 World Cup kicked off in Russia on Thursday, with the host nation smashing through Saudi Arabia’s defenses. The first game of the tournament delivered a flurry of goals, and we have 63 more matches to look forward to over the course of the coming month. You’ll might think you have to miss out on all of that action if you’ve just cut the cord, but you don’t have to. We showed you various ways to catch the games live, as they happen, so you have plenty of options to choose from.

But in what follows, we’ll tell you how to get the World Cup premium experience without paying a dime.

Premium means having access to a TV streaming platform and official apps, rather than looking for shady sources online. Thankfully, many online services include access to sports TV channels. And various people have already subscribed to some of them. If you did, this guide isn’t for you, because you already have access to the World Cup.

But if you haven’t bought into any internet TV services, then there’s a way to watch the entire tournament and not pay a single dime on top of what you pay for internet. Remember these two words: Free trial.

Before you end up paying for Sling TV and similar alternatives, you’ll get to enjoy a free trial period. Sadly, these trials are limited, and we’ve got 30 more days of games to go. So what you need to is to stack multiple services. Once the free trial for one expires, you cancel the service and move to the next free trial.

To make it easier for you, here’s a list of all these services arranged by free trial duration. In all, you’re looking at 40-days of free trials, more than enough to get you to that July 15th final:

As you can see above, I’ve also included the monthly subscription price for each, just in case you forget to cancel before the trial period is over. As you can see, forgetting to cancel won’t be the end of the world and hey, you won’t have to worry about signing up for more free trials to watch the World Cup online.

This method above can be used for other similar sporting events, too. You’ll need to register someone else in your household for free trials since each user can only enjoy a free trial once, of course.