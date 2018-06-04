‘Fortnite’ is not available on Android – don’t get fooled into downloading a fake app

Fortnite is the biggest game on the planet. It’s a phenomenon in the same way that Minecraft and Pokemon Go were before it, and its popularity continues to grow as it makes its way to other platforms. In fact, the battle royale game hit iOS just a few short weeks ago, but the Android client is still under development. Unfortunately, certain individuals are looking to take advantage of Android users’ impatience with frighteningly convincing scams.

Last Monday, a Reddit thread highlighted an advertised video for “Fortnite Android” showing up on the front page of YouTube. The video explained that Android users would be able to play Fortnite after they “install a few other apps to unlock it.” The internet savvy among us could pick this out as a scam, but could a child?

Android Police delved a bit deeper and discovered that there are a number of Fortnite scams targeting Android users prowling around the internet, waiting for unsuspecting users to bite. Some sites are even offering APK downloads that look like the Fortnite app, but you might end up having your account stolen if you download one.

Thankfully, the original video from that Reddit thread has been removed, but until Epic Games releases the official Android version of Fortnite later this summer, don’t trust any links or videos or websites that claim to be offering early access to the game. Unless you see an official news post from Epic Games or find the game in the Google Play store, the app your about to download is almost certainly malicious and could cause serious problems.