Despite all the rumors and reports we saw to the contrary, Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone X is the company’s best-selling new iPhone model. In fact, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the iPhone X has been the best-selling new iPhone model each and every week since it was released last November. That’s pretty impressive considering the handset’s sky-high price tag, which starts at $1,000 for the model with just 64GB of storage. Wall Street was terrified that consumers wouldn’t pay that much for an iPhone, but it’s quite clear that they’re more than happy to cough up the extra cash.

Speaking of coughing up extra cash, there’s an upcoming new iPhone model set to debut later this year that could end up being even more expensive than the iPhone X. That’s right, we’re talking about the “iPhone X Plus,” which is set to be released this coming September and will definitely not be called the “iPhone X Plus.” It’s the supersized iPhone X we’ve all been waiting for, and if it looks anything like the concept we’re about to show you, we can’t get our hands on it soon enough.

There are a handful of graphic designers who are known for creating renders of unreleased smartphones, and Muhsin M. Belaal Auckburaully has to be one of our favorites. You might know him by his YouTube name DBS Designing. He creates renders of unreleased handsets based on rumors, and he just set his sights on the upcoming next-generation iPhone X Plus.

Auckburaully envisioned the new 2018 iPhone in five different colors, as seen above. Silver can be found on the far-left side, and there’s a traditional Space Gray color next to it. Then we have a gorgeous new gold color that we could totally see Apple adopting on its 2018 iPhones. A black iPhone X Plus model comes next, and it would replace the current “Space Gray” iPhone X that’s actually black. Last but not least, we have a stunning PRODUCT(RED) iPhone X Plus with a mirror finish unlike any PRODUCT(RED) iPhone that has come before it.

There is one thing about Auckburaully’s iPhone X Plus concept that almost certainly won’t make it to the real thing, and we’re sure you’ve already spotted it. That’s right, the triple-lens camera on the back. Huawei introduced a smartphone this year with three rear camera lenses, and there’s no question that the tech is impressive. In fact, most reviewers have said that Huawei’s P20 Pro is the most camera phone ever. Sadly it’s not available from any wireless carriers in the US, though you can purchase one right now on Amazon if you want.

Apple may someday include a triple-lens camera on an iPhone, but it’s not expected to happen this year. Instead, the iPhone X Plus is expected to have an upgraded version of the dual-lens camera found on the current-generation iPhone X.

You can check out more images of Auckburaully’s iPhone X Plus on his Behance page, and you’ll find a video of this gorgeous concept phone embedded below.