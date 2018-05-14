Nintendo’s wildly popular NES Classic Edition console is about to make a comeback

Nintendo re-released the NES Classic Edition two years ago, and the retro console was a surprising success for the company. Consistently sold out at retailers, the brand new NES Classic sold more than five million units, which is a great incentive for Nintendo to revive it. Again.

Nintendo confirmed that the NES Classic Edition is coming back to stores on June 29th, and it should be available to melancholic buyers who’re tired of playing amazing games on modern consoles.

Nintendo confirmed the move via Twitter:

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

The product’s product’s page was also updated to reflect the new release date.

The console will cost the same $59.99, which is still a great bargain for collectors looking to replay some of their favorite games from a different age. Included with your purchase are 30 classic NES games, and an NES Classic Controller that also works on the Wii U like anybody is really interested in Wii U right now.

The decent thing to do is to buy not one, not too, but as many NES Classic Edition consoles as you can and then hope to flip them when supply eventually runs out.

The console is selling on Amazon for $228.98 right now, and that’s if you want a new one. A used model will set you back $179.95, nearly three times what the console will cost come June 29th.

That said, revisit this link come June 29th, when Nintendo will adjust the price to the $59.99 MSRP.