‘Avengers: Infinity War’ post-credits scene: Here’s what you need to know

Ten years in the making, Avengers: Infinity War finally debuted on Thursday night as countless movie fans headed to their local cinemas to see the greatest crossover event in film history. They saw one of the most satisfying comic book movies ever made, and one that will likely break a box office record or two in the coming weeks.

If they stayed in their seats through the credits, they also saw one of the most compelling and necessary post-credits scenes Marvel has ever produced. It really can’t be overstated how impactful this scene was, but if you happened to miss it (or don’t mind SPOILERS), we have a full breakdown of the scene below.

[This is really your last chance. We’re going to spoil Avengers: Infinity War.]

Ok, if you’re reading this, I assume you don’t mind reading details about the post-credits scene. Without further ado, we’re going to break it down (and spoil the ending of Avengers: Infinity War in the process).

The scene begins right after the credits fade away, with two familiar voices barking back and forth while the screen is still black. Suddenly, we’re in the back of a large truck and see Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) discussing the ongoing battle. They note that heat signatures have been spotted over Wakanda, and it’s clear that the scene is taking place just as the climactic fight with Thanos is coming to an end.

They continue to drive down a crowded street, when a van suddenly skids and crashes directly in front of them. Maria walks over to see if the driver is alright, only to discover an empty driver’s seat. We realize the driver has vanished as a result of Thanos snapping his fingers, and Maria Hill begins to disintegrate as well. Realizing that his time may be short, Fury tries to send out a distress signal, but melts away before he can complete the call.

A futuristic-looking pager falls to the ground as Fury disappears, and the camera slowly zooms in. “Sending…” reads the display. Until a symbol appears. It’s the symbol of Captain Marvel. Set to release on March 6th, 2019 — less than two months before Avengers 4 — it looks like Captain Marvel will set up the final showdown with Thanos.