Any sale that gets you a 2018 MacBook Pro for less than $1,000 is a good deal

The MacBook Pro, despite all my jesting, is a very good laptop. If someone gave me one (and a small mountain of dongles) I would be an extremely happy blogger.

But a $1,300 laptop is also something that’s very hard to justify in a world of excellent $400 Chromebooks and sub-$700 Windows laptops that can run all the same programs, browse the same websites, and take up the same (small) amount of room in your backpack. So when Best Buy says it’s taking $300 off the price of most of Apple’s current-gen MacBooks, you don’t ask questions; just go buy.

The promo that Best Buy has running will only last for the rest of today, so you’re going to have to move fast if you want to take advantage. The best deal is the one on the basic MacBook Pro, which normally costs $1,299. Right now, it’s $1,050 for regular consumers, and $1,000 if you are a student (or can bribe a friendly one with ramen to buy it for you).

The better deals are on the nicer MacBook Pros, which have 256GB of flash memory instead of 128GB. They are normally $1,499, but are on sale for $1,234.99.

