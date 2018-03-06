These $26 wireless earbuds replaced Apple’s AirPods as our favorite buds for one very good reason

If you’re just going for a nice walk or sitting around somewhere, Apple’s AirPods are terrific. They offer surprisingly big sound for such compact earbuds, including deep bass that doesn’t get muddy even at high volumes. The problem is that Apple made them out of smooth plastic, so that deep bass and great sound quality completely disappear anytime you move around. Since the plastic tips are so smooth, it’s impossible to keep a good seal in your ear. As a result, we’ve given up on them and jumped ship to the VAVA MOOV 25 Bluetooth Headphones. They offer terrific sound quality, a great design, impressive battery life, and of course silicone tips. They’re also just $25.99 right now on Amazon if you use the promo code CARB5CTZ at checkout.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Ergonomic Structure for Wearable Pleasure: Built with craftsmanship and equipped with three different sizes of ear hooks and tips to guarantee a comfortable and secure fit even during work-outs for most people

AptX Enabled, High Quality Audio: Streams amazing sound with aptX high fidelity stereo to provide your ears with an audio feast

Inserted Magnets, Stay Organized: Magnetic backs of the earphones allow them to stay around your neck like a necklace to prevent dangling or loss when you are momentarily not using them

Large Capacity, Long-Lasting Joy: A quick charge of 2 hours fills up the battery, offering 9 hours’ worth of power to save you the trouble of having to charge them constantly

Waterproof Design, Increased Mobility: Feel free to sweat or jog in the light rain thanks to its IPX6 splash proof rated material

