National Pancake Day 2018: How to get a free short stack of pancakes at IHOP

Every few weeks, we try to highlight the best deals and freebies being offered as part of the silly (but highly effective) national food days like National Pizza Day or National Coffee Day, but today is different. Every year for thirteen years running, IHOP has been hosting National Pancake Day at its restaurants around the country, and February 27th just so happens to be the day that IHOP has chosen to celebrate the holiday this year.

From 7 AM to 7 PM local time at participating IHOP locations in the United States, all dine-in customers can get a free short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes (reg. $5.79). There’s no catch and no purchase required. All IHOP asks in return is for you to consider donating to its charity partners in return for your free breakfast.

“At IHOP, we think doing good is delicious,” IHOP president Darren Rebelez said in a statement. “Every stack of pancakes we serve on our signature day counts toward helping our charity partners improve the health and lives of millions of children and families across the country.”

IHOP’s partners include the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $30 million, which just goes to show you just how big of a difference the store’s customers and franchises have made over the years.

In order to help IHOP meet its fundraising goal of $5 million this year, you’ll have the opportunity to buy a $1, $5, $20 or $100 wall icon at participating locations. If you donate at least $5, you’ll receive a free coupon for $5 off your next purchase of $10 or more. Check out ihoppancakeday.com to find your closest IHOP.