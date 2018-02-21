Lynx is a $55 home security cam with the same key feature as the $300 Nest Cam IQ

Don’t get us wrong, we absolutely love the Nest Cam IQ despite its sky-high $300 price point. The camera’s flagship feature uses facial recognition to identify whether or not a person in your house belongs there, and it can start recording and send notifications based on who it sees. Of course, not everyone thinks that feature is worth $300. Is it worth $55 though? Because that’s how much the Tend Insights Lynx Indoor 1080P Wifi Home Security Camera costs, and it includes an awesome feature that is very similar to Nest’s.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Intelligent facial recognition software to choose who your camera recognizes

Crystal clear 1080P HD live video streaming with night vision to monitor in complete darkness

Free & secure lifetime 7-day cloud storage and viewing angle is 125 degree diagonal

Two-way audio, motion detection and instant alerts

Built-in support for 802.11b/g/n 2.4Ghz Wifi band (5Ghz currently not supported, please confirm that your router supports 2.4Ghz Wifi Band). Access your camera with the Tend Secure App on your mobile device anytime, anywhere

