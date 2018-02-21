Best Apple AirPods Alternatives
These $40 knockoffs look just like Apple’s $159 AirPods, and they sound almost as good

If you love the design of Apple’s AirPods but you’re not quite as fond of the idea of shelling out $159 for a pair of wireless headphones, we’ve got an alternative that you might want to check out. The Gejin Truly Wireless Earbuds are unashamed AirPods knockoffs, but that might not be such a bad thing, especially considering the fact that they only cost $40. They also come with a charging case just like Apple’s AirPods to ensure that you always have juice when you need it.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

  • HD HIFI SOUND: Featuring latest Bluetooth 4.2 technology and state of the art acoustic components that produce incredible sound quality with deep bass and crystal clear treble. With a built-in Microphone, you have complete control power on/off/answer or reject phone calls.
  • PERFECT DESIGN: Ergonomic design, safe fit, no hassle of wires from tangled, bouncing or neck up. Do not worry about sweat during exercise, the real meaning of wireless life.
  • MIC & REMOTE & VOLUME CONTROL: Built-in hands-free microphones make it easy to enjoy uninterrupted music or talk anywhere. Multi-function button will control the volume +/-, answer / end call. Play | Pause | Volume Up / Down | Answer / End Call | The next track is within easy reach.
  • STRONG COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with most Bluetooth enabled devices, including the full range of Apple iPhones,iPads,iPods,Samsung Galaxy and Note Series, Android devices, MP3 and MP4 music players,Nexus,HTC,laptops,tablets,PC and more.such as:iPhone 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 iPhone 5s / 5c / 5 / SE – iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 – iPad mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4 – iPad 4th gen, – iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod Nano 7th gen.
  • 100% SATISFIED AFTER-SALES GUARANTEE: We offer 12-month worry-free Guarantee,of hassle Free Replacement or Money Back. If you are not satisfied with your purchase for any reason, Please feel free to contact us

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
