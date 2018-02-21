These $40 knockoffs look just like Apple’s $159 AirPods, and they sound almost as good

If you love the design of Apple’s AirPods but you’re not quite as fond of the idea of shelling out $159 for a pair of wireless headphones, we’ve got an alternative that you might want to check out. The Gejin Truly Wireless Earbuds are unashamed AirPods knockoffs, but that might not be such a bad thing, especially considering the fact that they only cost $40. They also come with a charging case just like Apple’s AirPods to ensure that you always have juice when you need it.

Here's what you need to know from the product page:

HD HIFI SOUND: Featuring latest Bluetooth 4.2 technology and state of the art acoustic components that produce incredible sound quality with deep bass and crystal clear treble. With a built-in Microphone, you have complete control power on/off/answer or reject phone calls.

PERFECT DESIGN: Ergonomic design, safe fit, no hassle of wires from tangled, bouncing or neck up. Do not worry about sweat during exercise, the real meaning of wireless life.

MIC & REMOTE & VOLUME CONTROL: Built-in hands-free microphones make it easy to enjoy uninterrupted music or talk anywhere. Multi-function button will control the volume +/-, answer / end call. Play | Pause | Volume Up / Down | Answer / End Call | The next track is within easy reach.

STRONG COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with most Bluetooth enabled devices, including the full range of Apple iPhones,iPads,iPods,Samsung Galaxy and Note Series, Android devices, MP3 and MP4 music players,Nexus,HTC,laptops,tablets,PC and more.such as:iPhone 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 iPhone 5s / 5c / 5 / SE – iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 – iPad mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4 – iPad 4th gen, – iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod Nano 7th gen.

100% SATISFIED AFTER-SALES GUARANTEE: We offer 12-month worry-free Guarantee,of hassle Free Replacement or Money Back. If you are not satisfied with your purchase for any reason, Please feel free to contact us

