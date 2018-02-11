If you want the best wireless charger for any iPhone, look no further than Samsung

Apple and Samsung might be mortal enemies, but that shouldn’t stop Apple fans from checking out the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand. This terrific accessory supports the fastest wireless charging tech that Apple’s iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8 can handle. It also pulls double duty — it’s a wireless charging pad that can lie flat, or the bottom pops up to convert it into a charging stand. This is particularly cool for iPhone X owners because Face ID will work without you even having to touch your phone! It’s discounted right now on Amazon and we highly recommend checking it out.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

Perfect for at home or the office

Provides wireless power whenever you set your device on the stand

Compatible with ALL Samsung Wireless Charging Capable Phones

Official Samsung Accessory

Does not come with Power Brick nor Cable

