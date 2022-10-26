You can now check your Google Nest camera or doorbell feed on the web

Google is finally bringing its Nest cameras home… to Chrome.

Today, the company announced that customers with a Nest security camera or doorbell will now be able to view their camera feeds on the web. Until now, Nest customers have been only able to see a live stream of their cameras and doorbells through the Nest or Google Home app.

While that is pretty similar to other home security brands, Nest customers have been asking Google to bring a similar experience and access to the web. With today’s announcement, that’s exactly what Google is doing.

While the feature is being rolled out starting today, the company does note that it is a “preview” and that some customers may not see their live camera feeds available to them right away.

This week, we’ll be rolling out a Google Home update on home.google.com that lets you view your Nest camera and doorbell feeds on the web.* You can easily check in on live views in full screen, zoom in to see more details, view camera status, and more all from your web browser. Google Home for web will be available as a preview as we continue to work on improving it and adding more popular camera features.

What cameras are compatible with Nest on the web?

Google says that the following cameras and doorbells will be accessible through the new web experience:

Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam with floodlight (wired)

Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired), and Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)

Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Google says that, if you aren’t seeing your cameras through the web just yet, to “continue to check back and let us know if you still don’t have access next week.”

The news comes days before the company is set to launch the Google Nest WiFi Pro, the company’s new wireless router.