Twitter’s ‘For You’ tab on iOS and Android gets way more usable

If you primarily use Twitter on iPhone or Android, like most of the world, the company has rolled out an update that you’re likely to be quite happy about.

In an update on the social media platform, the Twitter Support account announced an “update to the latest version of the app so that “For you” and “Following” will default to whichever tab you had open last.

This is live for Android and iOS!



Update to the latest version of the app so that “For you” and “Following” will default to whichever tab you had open last. https://t.co/GB1TxWJoOm — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 6, 2023

Before the update, users on iOS and Android would always be defaulted to the “For You” tab in the app, even if they had previously closed the app using the “Following” tab. This was annoying for anyone who did not want to see all of the suggested content that Twitter wanted them to see and just see what accounts they were following had posted.

Now, if you leave the Twitter app on iOS and Android using the “Following” tab and open it up later, it will remain on the “Following” tab. For anyone who wants to avoid seeing what the Twitter algorithm has for them, this is a great update. The company already made such an update to Twitter on the web last week.

The move to improve the Twitter experience on iOS and Android comes within a week of the company announcing it was banning third-party clients like Tweetbot and Twitterrific. The move will eventually force all users of the social media platform to use the official apps offered by the company.

While they’re forced to use the official Twitter app, the company is looking to cash in on that. Within the last week, Twitter confirmed plans to start charging for access to its API. Over the weekend, a report found that the company is looking to charge brands as much as $1000 per month to stay verified on the platform. With the loss of advertising revenue, the company is looking to charge where it can.